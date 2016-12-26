Oriflame Review: Can You Really Make Money With Oriflame?

Oriflame was founded in 1967 in Sweden by Jonas and Robert Jocknick. With over 3.5 million consultants worldwide and over 7,500 employees they have achieved over 2 billion Euros in annual sales. The company offers cosmetic related products as well as a business or income opportunity. During this review I will go over an explain the products or things the company offers, the business or income opportunity by looking into their compensation plan, the cost to get started with the company and begin making money if possible, and finally my final thoughts or opinion over all I reviewed and the company itself.

The Thing:

Cosmetics products are the name of the game with this company. They offer products in such categories as Skin-care, Make-up, Fragrances, Bath and Body, Hair, Accessories, Wellness, and even products for men. I will go over a few specific products and give a brief explanation for each below!

Essentials Nourishing Night Cream – This is a multi-vitamin complex designed to moisturize, nourish, cleanse, hydrate, and protect the skin during the night. Nature Secrets Shampoo – This shampoo is designed for damaged hair and provides wheat proteins and strengthens your hair while combating dryness, damage, and breakage. Nutrishake – Coming in three flavors: natural strawberry, natural mango banana, and natural vanilla. This health and wellness shake is designed to energize the body and get you ready to begin your day with a great feeling to get things done!

The Opportunity:

The question still remains; can you really make money with Oriflame’s business opportunity? In order to answer this question I will take a look into their compensation plan. There are a few ways you could be able to earn money with this company; I will go over some of them below.

Retail Profit – If you become a consultant with Oriflame you will be able to get a discount of the products you purchase. You get the products for the consultant discount and then sell them for retail value and are able to profit the remaining amount. Therefore, if you purchase a product for $10 and sell it for $40, you keep the remainder of $30 as profit. Commission – Depending on your level of ranking in the company you will be able to earn a certain commission check from members you have personally enrolled into your business or “downline” when they purchase products. Tax Breaks – Just like any small business around the world you will generally be able to get tax advantages and save money more so. However, saving is earning!

To Conclude, Yes, You Can Make Money With Oriflame’s Business Opportunity!

The Cost:

In order to get started with this company and begin making money you will first have to register an account with them. After that, you will have to purchase their lifetime membership. Unfortunately, I have not the slightest clue what the price for that may be. I have done several reviews over several different companies and finding the cost to get started with this one is easily the hardest it’s ever been. I do apologize.

Final Thoughts:

The products seem okay and I like the fact that they even offer a section for men. Most cosmetic companies just offer products for women and women only. The business opportunity is not appealing and the compensation plan was very complicated to understand and all over the place. The cost may be alright, I like the fact that they offer a lifetime membership but finding the cost for that membership was a disaster and I still couldn’t find it.

*Dustin Hale is NOT affiliated with Oriflame or their business/income opportunity!





