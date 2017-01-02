On The Way To Greater Joy and Happiness – Self Help Book Review

Not all self-help books are created equally. Some provide step-by-step instructions on how to improve a given area of your life. Others provide moral support, motivation, and sprinkle a little inspiration upon the words putting the individual in a positive mood which may be just enough to help. It appears that since so many people are challenged with depression, this is genre of nonfiction self-help books is widely read, and outsell many other books in other categories. Okay so let’s talk about this for second shall we?

As an author of online articles and e-books many of which are in the self-help category I’ve done a little reading there myself, and I’ve found that the self-help books which are part of a system or program, those which are actionable can do the most good for the most people. In fact, there’s a very good book I’d very much like to recommend to you along these lines. The name of the book is;

“From Here to Greater Happiness or How to Change Your Life – For Good,” by Joel Marie Teutsch and Champion K, Teutsch, PhD, Teutsh Publishing and KNI INC, Los Angeles CA, 1988, 162 pages, ISBN: 0-8431-0398-1.

This book is written by the founders of the Academy of Teutsch which uses the IDEAL Method which is taught to their patrons. The book first gives the reader an understanding of their own consciousness, and how their belief system affects their behavior, and ultimately the outcome of their life experience and the human endeavors they are involved with in society. It explains why it’s important to be close to nature and understand that much of the stress related challenges of the human psyche can be dealt with, with a simple understanding of how it all works.

The book also explains group consciousness and how your family, work, community, school, and any sports team you may play on allows you the synergistic advantage. It also discusses universal consciousness and how everything affects everything else. Part two of the book is all about how to change your life for the better in all venues – allowing you to have better relationships and become a success in your job and career, also how to be a better parent, or better understand your parents. It explains how to be patient, and the reality of compromise.

Although I personally don’t go for all this touchy-feely, new age, quantum mental quasi-religion-based stuff, and even consider myself opposed to it on even-odd days of the week. It is a good book for those who are involved in such things, as well as others who wish to understand their friends who’ve gotten involved in this area of mental exploration. It was interesting I’ll give you that, which is why I’ve gone out of my way to recommend it to you today. Please consider all this and think on it.





