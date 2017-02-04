Omega VRT350 – How to Properly Take Care of Your New Juicer

Congrats on buying a new Omega VRT350. Now that you bought a good quality juicer it is important that you properly take care of your new investment. This article will show you how so read on to learn more.

The first thing you want to do after you have taken your Omega Vrt350 out of its container is to give the juicer parts a quick wash and dry to remove any factory dust.

Then you want to make sure to register your juicer online for its warranty at the Omega Juicers website. The model number along with the serial number will be on the bottom of your juicer.

Make sure to read the instruction manual as it has important information about how to properly assemble your juicer and what you can and cannot do to remain under warranty.

Always, remember to assemble and disassemble your juicer when it is unplugged and never ever turn on your juicer with wet hands or you run the risk of shock.

Then you want to make sure that when you use the juicer you always have the yellow plug in the bottom of the bowl plugged in. If you forget this important step your juicer will not work correctly and you could potentially damage it.

When juicing it is important to alternate between hard and soft produce and to slowly drop the produce into the feed chute. For example alternate, carrots and tomatoes or celery and oranges…(etc.) Never push the produce quickly with the plunger into the feed chute as you would with another type of juicer. Slow is better with the Vert.

Also, some tough or fibrous produce will need to be cut into smaller pieces in order to get the most yield. It is recommended that you cut carrots, kale, collards, chard, and celery into small pieces before putting them into the juicer. And always remember to juice the most fibrous vegetables such as celery last.

The Vert produces a very pulpy juice, if you do not like the consistency invest in a simple strainer at your local kitchen supply store. If you plan on juicing a lot invest in a large strainer you can put over a large carafe.

When finished juicing run a glass of water through the juicer to pre-clean it and then unplug and disassemble the juicer parts and quickly wash them with a scrub brush (not a sponge) and some warm soapy water. Make sure to scrub your juicer thoroughly or it will get stained and dingy. Dry your juicer parts right away and do not let them sit in water and never ever put them through the dishwasher.

If over time your Vert does get dingy you can soak your juicer parts in a solution of Oxo Brite and water for a few hours in your sink or in a tub. Scrub and rinse well and your juicer should be sparkling.

Some more safety rules: Always remember to remove any hard seeds and do not push anything down the feed chute except for the pusher because it is dangerous and will damage your juicer. Also, do not use the Vert for more than 30 minutes at a time or risk burning out the motor.

Remember a juicer is like a car and it has many moving parts that might break down over time, take advantage of your warranty and call the Omega Customer Service center to get replacements at 800-633-3401 or if you have any concerns about your juicer.

Hope this article was useful to you and happy juicing!





Source by Cecilia Benjumea