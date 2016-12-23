NordicTrack X15i Incline Trainer Review – How Does It Compare?

Thinking about the NordicTrack X15i Incline Trainer? Wondering if it’s a good choice for you?

The X15i is a brand new high incline treadmill that NordicTrack has released for 2016. Like the other incline trainers you still get up to 40% incline (so you can burn up to 5 times the calories on this machine and lose weight very fast).

However it also comes with a few features that the other models – like the X9 or X7 incline trainers do not have.

The main update you’ll notice on this trainer is that they’ve added a large, 15 inch HD TV above the console. So you can basically place this incline treadmill anywhere in your home and still be able to watch TV.

NordicTrack is starting to remove the TVs from their Commercial treadmill series – so if you want a TV treadmill, the Nordictrack X15i might be worth considering.

It also comes with the toughest motor of any incline trainer – 4.5 HP with a lifetime motor warranty. Along with an extra long belt, this makes the trainer ideal for runners or longer workouts as it can handle the extra strain with ease.

You also get the largest full-color web browser console that NordicTrack makes on this machine (10 inches across). So from the console you can surf the net with the swipe of your finger, very cool. You can read email or catch up on the latest business news as you walk.

This model also comes iFit LIVE ready. iFit LIVE is an online interactive service (subscription-based) that lets you download new workouts to your treadmill. You can also track your workouts over time, graph your progress and set new goals.

But maybe the best part about iFit is that you can run famous trails all over the world and watch real landmarks pass you by in the console screen. So you can run anywhere from the streets of Paris to the sea-side road in Hawaii.

And iFit works with Google to mimic the real trail – so the treadmill automatically inclines or declines to match the actual terrain. Very virtual reality.

Are there any downsides to the NordicTrack X15i?

Well, keep in mind that, while you certainly don’t need to have an iFit subscription to use the treadmill, the yearly subscription will run you about $99 a year.

Also, like all incline trainers, this model does not fold up. So if your workout area is small or cramped, this may not be the best option for you.

But overall, if you’re looking for the top-of-the-line incline trainer that will definitely keep you entertained for 2016, the NordicTrack X15i might be worth considering.





