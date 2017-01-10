Nordictrack Spacesaver Elliptical Review – 2 Of Your Best Folding Nordictrack Ellipticals

Looking for a Nordictrack Spacesaver elliptical? Spacesaver is another name for folding elliptical. Nordictrack uses it on several of their models, just to advertise that the machine folds up.

While there used to be more Nordictrack Spacesaver elliptical trainers on the market, today there are really only two. (You want to make sure you don’t go with an older model since they don’t have the latest fitness tools, updates and parts that Nordictrack now uses.)

This article will review these two different folding ellipticals so you can choose the best fit for your home.

#1 Nordictrack Spacesaver SE7i

This trainer has actually been around for years – but Nordictrack marketed it under the name “Nordictrack Audiostrider 990”. And they’ve also upgraded it over the years to include better console graphics, iFit LIVE and more comfortable footpedals.

The SE7i comes in under $1000 making it attractive for buyers on a budget. And you also get some pretty cool features on it as well like an iPod dock with speakers to play your favorite tunes and a 7 degree incline for more crosstraining challenge.

The pedals are adjustable – so you can choose from one of 3 different toe-heel angles to suit your comfort level.

And the console is bright and backlit with a scrolling message board, leading you through your workouts.

#2 Nordictrack Spacesaver SE9i

The Nordictrack Spacesaver Elliptical SE9i is a few hundreds dollars more than the SE7i. It is similar to the SES7i model – but it’s more of a premium elliptical model. Like the SE7i, it folds up and has the iFit LIVE option.

But unlike the SE7i which has a dual color console, the SE9i comes with a large full-color console with a touch-screen web browser.

So you can surf the net, read emails and catch up on the latest celebrity news while you workout. This alone can make your workouts a lot more enjoyable (and seem like they go by much faster!)

It also comes with more resistance levels, higher incline and a free chest strap wireless heart rate monitor.

Plus you get a longer warranty, for more protection on your investment. And it’s slightly sturdier than the SE7i model, making it a great choice for heavier usage.

So it really depends on what you’re looking for when it comes to which elliptical is best. Regardless, keep in mind that both Nordictrack Spacesaver elliptical trainers fold up easily with wheels on the bottom to help you move them out of the way.

Plus they both come iFit LIVE compatible so you can connect to the internet and download new workouts or run famous trails all over the world.

So if you’re looking for a folding elliptical, these trainers will help you get in shape and save the space in your home. Good luck!





Source by Kate Banning