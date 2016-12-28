Nordictrack Freestrider Review – What To Know Before You Buy!

Thinking about the Nordictrack Freestrider? The Freestride trainer is a new twist on the classic elliptical crosstrainer.

Instead of you adapting to a set stride length – the machine adapts to you. In essence, you set the stride – which has some great benefits.

But it may not be right for everyone.

How does the Nordictrack Freestrider work and what do you get? Here’s an overview of what you need to know:

#1 Up to 38 Inch Stride

Stride length on an elliptical is basically the furthest distance between the two pedals. Standard ellipticals give you from 18 – 22 inch strides.

With the Freestrider trainer you set your own stride – up to 38 inches. This means you can choose a stride that naturally feels right for you – instead of trying to fit into the set stride of a regular elliptical.

This can mean a more comfortable, ergonomically correct workout – with less strain on your joints.

This also makes the trainer a great option for multiple user families – where people of different heights may need to have different stride lengths.

#2 Floating On Air

The pedals on the Freestrider ride on belts rather than the traditional rails attached to the crank like you find on regular elliptical trainers. This gives you more of a feeling of floating on air – and is very low impact.

A low impact workout is great for people prone to injury or shin splints. You still get the resistance to add a challenge to your muscles – but the impact is almost zero.

#3 More Compact Than A Traditional Elliptical

The Freestride trainer is more of a square footprint and is a bit shorter than a traditional crosstrainer – which tend to have more of a rectangular footprint.

This is handy if you have a smaller workout area without a lot of space.

#4 iFit LIVE

Nordictrack has added their popular iFit LIVE option to this machine (you can also find it on their higher end elliptical trainers.)

With iFit LIVE you can connect your machine to the Internet and download new workout programs.

You can also map out famous trails to run all over the world using Googlemaps where you can actually watch landmarks pass you by in the color console screen.

iFit LIVE also lets you track your fitness over time, set and reach new fitness goals.

#5 Web Browser

If iFit LIVE isn’t enough entertainment, you can also use the console as a web browser and go online to surf, read emails or watch YouTube videos.

This is another very cool option that will make your workout time pass a lot faster!

#6 Two Different Models

Currently, Nordictrack makes 2 different models – the FS7 and the FS9. The FS7 is about $800 less and the models are very similar to each other in design.

The main differences are that the web browser on the FS9 is a bit larger. The FS9 also has a few more workout programs, decline and a bit more weight to it, making it slightly more stable.

So what’s the bottom line?

If you’re looking for an upgrade on a standard elliptical that lets you set your own stride and do multiple types of movement (stepping, jogging, running, hurdling), the Nordictrack Freestride trainer is a great option.

It’s low impact and offers a ton of options to keep you entertained while you workout. Plus, it’s a handy choice for multiple user households as everyone can choose a stride the feels right for them.

There are some basic differences between the two models – so take your time decide which one is right for you. But if you’re looking to do more with your workout – you’ll probably be very happy with one of these machines!





