NordicTrack ASR 700 Elliptical Review

The NordicTrack ASR 700 elliptical is NordicTrack’s attempt to make elliptical machines more fun to work out on. Workouts can become very monotonous so to add a little more entertainment and excitement, they have incorporated their patented Game & Train(TM) Interactive Video Games and ifit® Workout Card technology into the console.

But before I talk about these exciting features lets talk about the basics. Buying from any online store, many will offer a home assembly service but what I have found with NordicTrack is that it really doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out how to put their elliptical machines together. The NordicTrack ASR 700 elliptical is a prime example and assembly is easier than expected. Just make sure all moving parts are lubricated correctly.

The ASR 700 elliptical has a 275lb weight capacity, therefore this elliptical stands fairly stable, even during workouts with the weight of an average user in motion at high intensity. The stride length is 18″ which for any user below 6″ will promote a smooth, enjoyable ride. Users taller than 6″ may find this uncomfortable. For the upper body, the workout arms are fully adjustable which is great for targeting muscle groups in the upper region including arms, shoulders and back.

NordicTrack ASR 700 elliptical machines come with 14 workout programs incorporating digital resistance. This is great for workouts as you can adjust the resistance during your training for higher intensity and optimal calorie burn. The Personal Trainer(TM) workout programs automatically control resistance for the best results but some beginners may find this difficult, so it is often best to start off on a low resistance and manually increase the intensity. The heart rate pulse sensors are housed in the handle grips to measure accurate pulse readings which display on the Clear View(TM) display along with the usual data such as Time, Speed and Resistance. This is also a nice touch for users wishing to workout with their target heart rate zones.

Now for the fun features. The NordicTrack ASR 700 elliptical contains a music port with built in speakers. Simply plug in your iPod or mp3 player and workout to the sound of your favorite tunes. If that is not enough, add more enjoyment to your training with Calorie Destroyer(TM), Fat Blocker(TM), Black Jack and Texas Hold ‘Em video games. The games even get easier the harder you work which is great for helping you stay motivated.

But on a more serious note, another innovative touch is the iFIT® Workout Card Technology. This workout technology has been designed to help you tone up, lose weight, all within 8 weeks. I personally have not used them but they are basically cards programmed by certified personal trainers and slide directly into the elliptical console. The elliptical then adjusts all the settings automatically and the personal trainer voice takes you through your workout. As the cards are sold separately then it is no loss if you prefer to perform your own workouts but if you need the guidance and want to follow the program for the best workouts, then the cards will come at an extra cost.

Pros – Price, Adjustable Arms, Console Features, Enjoyable, iFit



Cons – Stride (For taller users), Warranty

NordicTrack ASR 700 elliptical machines take away from the boredom of continuous daily cardio workouts by letting you enjoy what really keeps you motivated. Fitness, weight loss and total body toning is made more effective by focusing on the fun aspects of training. Not many other elliptical machines in the $1300 will offer you this and if you need the guidance of a virtual trainer then at least the iFit card is always an option to help you achieve great results.





