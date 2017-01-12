Nordic Track Treadmill C2200 – Quiet, Smooth and Reasonably Priced

As with all the other treadmills manufactured by ICON, the Nordic Track Treadmill Model C2200 comes with a host of trademark-heavy descriptions. Let’s get some of them out of the way first, and try and make the actual product review a bit easier on the eyes. It is worth noting here that there are various model numbers for the Nordic Track Treadmill Model C2200 and some of them, confusingly, have different specifications. Why, I don’t know, but if you’re considering buying this treadmill – currently on sale at $699 – make sure you’re not reading an old review!

Specifications:

Drive motor: 2.25 CHP Commercial DurX(TM) Drive System

2.25 CHP Commercial DurX(TM) Drive System Speed: 0-10MPH Touch(TM) Speed Control

Incline: 0-12% 1-Touch(TM) Power Incline

Treadbelt size: 20″ x 55″

User weight: 300lbs capacity

Fan: CoolAire(TM) Fan

Folding feature: SpaceSaver® Design

Warranty: Lifetime on the motor, 1 year on parts and labor

The Main Features Ten workout programs on the Nordic Track Treadmill Model C2200 will give you plenty of choice. There are eight pre-set personal trainer programs and two customizable programs. Each program is divided into 30 second or one minute segments, with one speed and incline setting for each section. The treadmill automatically adjusts the settings as you work your way through each of these segments. You can also change the settings yourself by pressing the speed or incline buttons during the program, and it is also possible to repeat a segment if you don’t want to move on to the next one too soon.

The Nordic Track Treadmill Model C2200 has a good sized belt, at 20″ x 55″. The cushioned deck, with another tongue twisting name – “DuraSoft III(TM) Impact Cushioning” – is a joy to use, and it really does make working out at home much more enjoyable than pounding the streets.

With advance apologies for the TM overkill, the Solaris(TM) Illumination Console has four LED displays; calories/distance, carbs/incline, time/pace and pulse/speed. The console also has Training Zones indicators, plus a 1/4 mile track on the display matrix. You can measure your heart rate using the handgrip pulse sensors, or the “optional” (meaning you have to pay extra for it) chest pulse sensor. I have to admit to never using iFIT for additional workouts, but the C2200 does have this built in technology if you want to hook up the treadmill to your PC or home stereo system and pay more dollars for extra personal training programs.

Like many of today’s folding treadmills, the Nordic Track Treadmill Model C2200 has an easy to use fold away design. However, don’t be fooled into thinking that a piece of exercise equipment this size is going to be as compact as storing away your ironing board!

Conclusion The Nordic Track Treadmill Model C2000 does its job well and it is a very reasonable price for a treadmill of this caliber. It is acceptably quiet, and I particularly like the cushioned deck. The negatives are the limited parts warranty and the overpriced extras. Overall though, I would recommend the Nordic Track C2200 for a home fitness solution.





