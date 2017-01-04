Napoleon GD36 Direct Vent Gas Fireplace Review

When you look back on the history of the hearth industry, there are a couple of fireplaces that have literally defined a product. The best selling fireplace of all time, the Napoleon GD36 Direct Vent Gas Fireplace, is a favorite gathering place for thousands of families because of its beauty and warmth. This fireplace is a standard by which others are measured. The best part is that you can achieve any look you want by varying the ornamental options including trim, louvers, inserts, panels, and decorative surrounds. There are literally thousands of possible combinations, from a clean modern look, to opulent 24 carat gold trip, this fireplace can be made to match almost any room…the customization is a major selling factor.

This all time favorite fireplace produces 26,000 BTU’s and will heat rooms up to 1200 square feet. The super efficient direct vent system takes cold air from outside the house, heats it, and then radiates heat to keep you warm. This makes a big different on your heating bill over the years because warm air is not removed from the room, this also improves indoor air quality. The hand painted ultra realistic Phazer logs look just like wood, and all controls are hidden for unobstructed views. This fireplace is covered by Napoleon’s limited lifetime warranty, one of the best in the business. You can’t go wrong with this direct vent gas fireplace.

Until recently the only place to purchase these Napoleon fireplaces was through high end, high priced showrooms, now the growth of the Internet and new business models are creating a factory direct shipping where the fireplace is shipped directly to the customer without sitting as inventory on the showroom floor. This saves money, and also makes these high-end fireplaces available in areas of the country that are not served by a dealer network.





Source by Josh Miles