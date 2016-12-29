My Six Figure Lifestyle – Is It Legit?

My Six Figure Lifestyle was Chuck Marshal’s up-front profits and residual income program through postcards. It has since evolved into The Secret Formula Teleseminar, a newer $1,497 system that calls itself an alternative for the 95% of people who feel lied to, dissatisfied, confused and angry by the “biz opps” industry.

The Approach

The Secret Formula Seminar (formerly My Six Figure Lifestyle) has been developed by Rob Stinson, a one-time machinist who candidly uses his regular-guy persona to share how his “Secret Formula” now has up to 150,000 distributors and results of over $250 million worth of products sold.

The Difference

Stinson states that what differentiates his teleseminar and software from the rest is that they’re designed to attract what he calls Business-Opportunity-Buyer (BOB) prospects. These prospects appear to consist of owners and managers of existing businesses looking to build up sophisticated streams of multiple income channels, instead of friends, relatives or co-workers who tend to drop out of these programs.

The Promise

Per his website, Stinson promises up to a five-figure income within the first few months, no time wasted with scheduling, presentations, selling, pitching or closings, and less than two hours spent daily on the business when owners work the systems properly.

Stinson’s new My Six Figure Lifestyle program appears to include:

– 700 to 1,500 qualified, worthwhile leads



– Lead generation and prospecting software and branded marketing system



– Postcard lead-generating manual for generating leads used with My Six Figure Lifestyle



– Additional software incentives

My Six Figure Lifestyle / The Secret Formula Seminar In Review

Stinson appears to believe that by being upfront about frustrations and potential scams prospective customers have experienced, The Secret Formula Seminar may have the ability to attract those that have since rejected online business opportunities.

The newly revised “My Six Figure Lifestyle” program, now known as The Secret Formula Seminar, is reported to cost $1,497 to join. The program seems to work on a teleseminar type system and is said to include a handful of different items and features. Some of them include pre-qualified leads, proven marketing software and systems and manuals and incentives.

As with any and all online based business endeavors; it is highly recommend that one does their own research before investing actual monies into a program. The Internet is a very large and uncontrolled atmosphere that requires caution and in-depth research; especially when being asked for monies in return for a service, membership or product. That’s not to say that real and lucrative opportunities don’t exist out there; one just needs to exercise caution when looking for that perfect one to ensure it is a legitimate opportunity and delivers on what it says for how much it says.





