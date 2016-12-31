My Review for Escada Magnetism Perfume for Women

In this article I am going to share with you my personal thoughts and opinions on Escada Magnetism for women. The notes that I smell most in this perfume is the musk, vanilla and sandlewood. Magnetism smells similar to Can Can by Paris Hilton at least when I compared them on paper anway. In short this fragrance oozes gourmand, caramel, light vanilla and fruity berries. I wrote this review to give you a better understanding of what Escada Magnetism is like.

To begin with the fragrance is very sweet but I sense something cold and arrogant in it. Needless to say this scent is perfect for a night out on the town, lasts all night long and even through to the next day. Escada Magnetism definitely gives the best scent in fall and winter because in the warmer conditions the sweetness can be overwhelming.

When you spray Magnetism there is a seamless transition from green smelling herbs to fruity berries to a deeper more perfumey blend with vanilla which upon first applying was pretty decent. The scent is nearly like a tropical fruit orchard with hints of spice. The main notes on my skin were almond blossom and white floral. The next paragraph will focus on the things I like best about this product.

I am now going to mention a few of the great things about this product. A great thing about Magnetism for women is that the wear is absoloutely excellent. I can have this last all day on me without it going through any difficult phases in the drydown or fading. Another great thing about Escada Magnetism is the beautiful package it comes in which is something that I really like about this perfume. Men will chase you and the other women will demand to know what you are wearing because you will come off so sexy and confident wearing this. Next I am going to look over a few of the not so good things with this product.

Unfortunately Escada Magnetism has a reported problem with other users which is the dry down can smell like a cheap dollar store lotion and stale fake vanilla that’s been sitting out in the sun for a week. However I haven’t had such problems. Sadly for me this fragrance dries down so sweet a vanilla that it is almost nauseating and slightly cloying. So whats next?

In conclusion Escada Magnetism is a fantastic product because like I have said previously the wear is brilliant it lasts all day on me and the package is beautiful. However on the otherhand it is not a perfect fragrance simply because the caramel and vanilla can be a bit too sweet and sickening at times. Hopefully this article review on Magnetism for women has provided you with some useful information and a bigger insight to how this product really is.

So, if for some reason you haven’t smelt this perfume yet and like sweet, fruity-oriental, gourmand and cotton candy scents try it because this is the best one out there.





Source by Connor McBroom