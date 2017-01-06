My Recent Experience With a Flushing Porta Potty

I have been camping for many years, and have recently discovered the flushing porta potty to make out camping experiences much more pleasant. Portable toilets have been around for a long time, but the new breed of portable toilets have really come of age, and the design, functionality, and most of all, price, have all improved greatly in recent times.

I am a big fan of heading out on the weekend, driving to a location we’ve never been to, and setting up camp. The problem is that the kids are getting to the age that they are not happy just squatting behind a tree to do their business, and it was beginning to get a little tiring having to listen to the arguments.

I went online and bought a Thetford 265 porta potti for around $130 USD. It arrived in a couple of days and I was amazed at how big it was. Portable yes, but this toilet sits around 16 inches high, and is the same sort of height as a normal toilet. I was worried about having to sit right close to the ground but this is not the case.

One thing I do think is essential when considering models is the capacity of the holding tank. There are a number of models with smaller holding tanks this means you have to empty them often. I prefer the 5.5 gallon tank that means they only need to be emptied once in every 20 to 30 uses. This is not too bad, and makes the job a lot more bearable.

Many portable toilets are fitted with a simple hose connector attachment that allows you to connect up to the hose on your RV or caravan water tank, or to the hose at the disposal area in the camp site that you are staying on. Most camp grounds have this area well set up to make cleaning a lot simpler.

Ideally, it makes sense to buy a simple camping toilet tent to use with your portable potty. This gives you total privacy and allows you to do all the necessary clothing adjustments with a degree of privacy. Much nicer than having everyone watching you. For the best toilets, the online stores offer some of the best deals, with as much as 40% off some of their product lines. You can usually get a great deal with free shipping too. A win win situation for your camping trip.





Source by Orlando Rodrieguez