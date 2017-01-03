My Optimum Nutrition Serious Mass Weight Gain Review

About a month ago I went on yet another journey to increase my lean muscle and mass. I’m the kind of guy who likes to ask a lot of people questions for reviews and do my own research before I buy something so I know that I’m getting a quality product. I live on campus at school and have an all you can eat cafeteria available to me 3 times a day with pretty high calorie foods around me; some good, some bad. I knew if I really wanted to put on some weight though that just those 3 large meals a day and my 2 snacks wouldn’t do the trick. I have a high metabolism and burn close to 3,000 calories a day.

I went online to a few forums and asked some questions as well as did my own research on which weight gainer would be the best bang for my buck and had a quality ingredient list. Everywhere I went kept pointing me back to Optimum Nutrition Serious Mass. Bodybuilding.com gives it a rating of 8.5/10 and right when you order a 6lb tub that has 8 servings in it from their website there are offering a 2month supply or 60 servings of Optimum Nutrition micronized creatine powder as a free gift (which I currently use in my post workout formula). With tax and all it cost me about 25 bucks. If you want to check it out for yourself you can do so by going to bodybuilding.com. They also have a 3lb and 12lb option for 16 and 40 dollars.

1 serving is 2 scoops which equals 1250 calories, 50g of protein, 253g of carbs and 25 vitamins and minerals. If you want to add more additional calories to your shake they recommend putting it one of the following (granola, chocolate chips, peanut butter, almonds, peanuts, ice cream, whole milk, coconut, flaxseed oil, oat bran, banana, honey, and molasses). Not all at the same time of course, but you can find something that taste right for you. Personally I do one scoop of serious mass vanilla, 16oz of 2% milk, a banana and 1 tbsp of peanut butter and it tastes magnificent. You can check out the ingredient list on the same link I gave you above farther down the page on the right.

So now it’s time for the verdict from a fairly small guy. I started off weighing 150lbs and I’m 5’7. In just 25 days of eating a high calorie diet, doing Steve Edwards P90X mass gaining routine and supplementing it with 1 to 2 weight gain shakes a night; one after my workout and one right before bed I have put on 8lbs of mass and now weigh 158lbs. 25 days ago my body fat was 4.7% and now it’s 5.1%. Had a professional check all this and according to his calculations, which I trust, I have gained 7lbs of muscle and 1 pound of fat. That’s a pretty good trade off if you ask me.

If your looking to gain some serious mass I highly recommend this product. It’s very good quality from what I can tell and not all that expensive. I give it a 9/10. I also recommend supplementing it with P90X and Steve Edwards mass gaining schedule.





Source by Leland Yarnell