My Experience With The Dog Silencer Pro

I bought the Dog Silencer Pro against the advice of some folks at work and boy am I glad I did. The people I work with don’t have to hear my 3 dogs barking like crazy at 2 in the morning every night and now, neither do I.

What to think about the Dog Silencer Pro.

There were lots of reviews about this ultrasonic dog barking deterrent that cost $90 online.

Some were good, some were not so good and most of the reviews were just ads disguised as reviews.

I’m not much for trying the as seen on TV products (unless channel 12 puts them on ‘Does It Work’) so I don’t waste much money on junk that collects in the closet.

Having said that, when I saw the ad for this ultrasonic anti barking device, it caught my attention.

It drew my eye because I have three outside dogs that like to bark at a cat that shows up around 2am every morning and I mean every morning.

Our bedroom is on the other side of the house but that really doesn’t help at all, it’s like the dogs are right outside the window.

Besides having a need for something like the Dog Silencer Pro, I agreed with the science behind how it worked.

It was basically Pavlov with his bell at dinner time, only here, the bell was the Dog Silencer Pro making an annoying sound (to the dog) and dinner time was replaced with whenever the dog barked.

Very simple, very humane and very effective.

At least is was on my two Rottweilers and the Springer Spaniel.

This is just my 2 cents, I think the Dog Silencer Pro works just fine.

This is what the Good Life Co. says about their device:

The Dog Silencer Pro™ is easily the most popular anti-barking system available today. This revolutionary device works by using special sound frequencies to humanely train dogs to stop barking. The Dog Silencer Pro™ has been specially designed to cover almost all bark control situations (including single dogs, multiple dogs and neighbor’s dogs) and works up to 3x farther than the competition!

Source by D J Dillard