Music Director Devi Sri Prasad Biography and Filmography

Devi Sri Prasad, a well known music director in South Indian Film Industry is born on 2nd August 1982 in Vedurupaka, a small village in East Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh and later moved to Chennai along with his father & famous writer Satyanand.
Devi started his career as a musician with his debut album “Dance Party”. Later M.S.Raju has given him a chance to compose music for his film “DEVI” in 1999 which was a big success. But, he got into lime light with his next movie “Anandam” which was a tremendous hit at that time. From then, he never looked back.
Devi Sri Prasad also write lyrics for the songs he was composing such as “Vecha Vechaga in Vamsi, Premante Emitante in Anandam, Chaila Chaila in Shankar Dada MBBS” and so on…
He was a very big fan of “Maestro” Ilayaraja and a disciple of the renowned mandolinist, U.Srinivas who was also his Guru. He had a brother named “Sagar” who was also a singer. He sung a lot of songs in telugu, tamil, kannada etc…
Devi Sri Prasad Biography
Full Name: Devi Sri Prasad
Date of Birth: 2nd August 1982
Place of Birth: Vedurupaka, East Godavari District
Father: Satyanand [Famous writer]
Sister: Padmini Priya Sagar
Brother: Vidya Sagar [Singer]
Education
Devi Completed his Schooling in Sir M. Venkata Subba Rao Boys High School, T. Nagar, Chennai. He studied up to BBA and learnt Mandolin under the guidance of U. Srinivas, famous mandolin player for 10 years. He was not so interested in Studies.
Awards He Won
* 2004: Filmfare Best MusicDirector in Telugu (“Varsham”)
* 2004: Santosham Best Music Director Award (“Varsham”)
* 2005: Filmfare Best MusicDirector in Telugu (“Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana”)
* 2005: Santosham Best Music Director Award (“Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana”)
* 2006: Filmfare Best MusicDirector in Telugu (“Bommarillu”)
* 2006: Santosham Best Music Director Award (“Jalsa”)
Devi Sri Prasad Filmography
Telugu
Payanam
Sye Ata
Namo Venkatesa
Adhurs
Current
Aarya 2
Mallanna
King
Jalsa
Tulasi
Shankar Dada Zindabad
Aata
Jagadam
Rakhi
Bommarillu
Pournami
Oka Oorilo
Andarivadu
Bhadra
Bunny
Naa Alludu
Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana
Mass
Shankar Dada MBBS
Aarya
Abhi
Venky
Varsham
Thotti Gang
Khadgam
Manmadhudu
Sontham
Kalusukovalani
Anandam
Navvutu Batakalira
Devi
Mr.Devi
Tamil
Singam
Kutty [Remake of Aarya]
Kanthasamy [Remade in telugu as Mallanna]
Villu
Something Something
Mayavi
Aaru
Mazhai
Sachin
Thirupaachi
Ice
There are a lot of fans to Devi Sri Prasad including me who like his music. Another talent of Devi is his Dancing and Acting Skills which made him to become an actor. M.S.Raju, the famous producer is starring Devi Sri Prasad in his upcoming film. Devi is acting as well as composing music for the film. Hats Off to Devi and Wishing Good Luck in his acting career.