Music Director Devi Sri Prasad Biography and Filmography

Devi Sri Prasad, a well known music director in South Indian Film Industry is born on 2nd August 1982 in Vedurupaka, a small village in East Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh and later moved to Chennai along with his father & famous writer Satyanand.

Devi started his career as a musician with his debut album “Dance Party”. Later M.S.Raju has given him a chance to compose music for his film “DEVI” in 1999 which was a big success. But, he got into lime light with his next movie “Anandam” which was a tremendous hit at that time. From then, he never looked back.

Devi Sri Prasad also write lyrics for the songs he was composing such as “Vecha Vechaga in Vamsi, Premante Emitante in Anandam, Chaila Chaila in Shankar Dada MBBS” and so on…

He was a very big fan of “Maestro” Ilayaraja and a disciple of the renowned mandolinist, U.Srinivas who was also his Guru. He had a brother named “Sagar” who was also a singer. He sung a lot of songs in telugu, tamil, kannada etc…

Full Name: Devi Sri Prasad

Date of Birth: 2nd August 1982

Place of Birth: Vedurupaka, East Godavari District

Father: Satyanand [Famous writer]

Sister: Padmini Priya Sagar

Brother: Vidya Sagar [Singer]

Education

Devi Completed his Schooling in Sir M. Venkata Subba Rao Boys High School, T. Nagar, Chennai. He studied up to BBA and learnt Mandolin under the guidance of U. Srinivas, famous mandolin player for 10 years. He was not so interested in Studies.

Awards He Won

* 2004: Filmfare Best MusicDirector in Telugu (“Varsham”)

* 2004: Santosham Best Music Director Award (“Varsham”)

* 2005: Filmfare Best MusicDirector in Telugu (“Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana”)

* 2005: Santosham Best Music Director Award (“Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana”)

* 2006: Filmfare Best MusicDirector in Telugu (“Bommarillu”)

* 2006: Santosham Best Music Director Award (“Jalsa”)

Devi Sri Prasad Filmography

Telugu

Payanam

Sye Ata

Namo Venkatesa

Adhurs

Current

Aarya 2

Mallanna

King

Jalsa

Tulasi

Shankar Dada Zindabad

Aata

Jagadam

Rakhi

Bommarillu

Pournami

Oka Oorilo

Andarivadu

Bhadra

Bunny

Naa Alludu

Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana

Mass

Shankar Dada MBBS

Aarya

Abhi

Venky

Varsham

Thotti Gang

Khadgam

Manmadhudu

Sontham

Kalusukovalani

Anandam

Navvutu Batakalira

Devi

Mr.Devi

Tamil

Singam

Kutty [Remake of Aarya]

Kanthasamy [Remade in telugu as Mallanna]

Villu

Something Something

Mayavi

Aaru

Mazhai

Sachin

Thirupaachi

Ice

There are a lot of fans to Devi Sri Prasad including me who like his music. Another talent of Devi is his Dancing and Acting Skills which made him to become an actor. M.S.Raju, the famous producer is starring Devi Sri Prasad in his upcoming film. Devi is acting as well as composing music for the film. Hats Off to Devi and Wishing Good Luck in his acting career.



