Music Director Devi Sri Prasad Biography and Filmography

Devi Sri Prasad, a well known music director in South Indian Film Industry is born on 2nd August 1982 in Vedurupaka, a small village in East Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh and later moved to Chennai along with his father & famous writer Satyanand.

Devi started his career as a musician with his debut album “Dance Party”. Later M.S.Raju has given him a chance to compose music for his film “DEVI” in 1999 which was a big success. But, he got into lime light with his next movie “Anandam” which was a tremendous hit at that time. From then, he never looked back.

Devi Sri Prasad also write lyrics for the songs he was composing such as “Vecha Vechaga in Vamsi, Premante Emitante in Anandam, Chaila Chaila in Shankar Dada MBBS” and so on…

He was a very big fan of “Maestro” Ilayaraja and a disciple of the renowned mandolinist, U.Srinivas who was also his Guru. He had a brother named “Sagar” who was also a singer. He sung a lot of songs in telugu, tamil, kannada etc…

Devi Sri Prasad Biography

Full Name: Devi Sri Prasad



Date of Birth: 2nd August 1982



Place of Birth: Vedurupaka, East Godavari District



Father: Satyanand [Famous writer]



Sister: Padmini Priya Sagar



Brother: Vidya Sagar [Singer]

Education

Devi Completed his Schooling in Sir M. Venkata Subba Rao Boys High School, T. Nagar, Chennai. He studied up to BBA and learnt Mandolin under the guidance of U. Srinivas, famous mandolin player for 10 years. He was not so interested in Studies.

Awards He Won

* 2004: Filmfare Best MusicDirector in Telugu (“Varsham”)



* 2004: Santosham Best Music Director Award (“Varsham”)



* 2005: Filmfare Best MusicDirector in Telugu (“Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana”)



* 2005: Santosham Best Music Director Award (“Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana”)



* 2006: Filmfare Best MusicDirector in Telugu (“Bommarillu”)



* 2006: Santosham Best Music Director Award (“Jalsa”)

Devi Sri Prasad Filmography

Telugu

Payanam



Sye Ata



Namo Venkatesa



Adhurs



Current



Aarya 2



Mallanna



King



Jalsa



Tulasi



Shankar Dada Zindabad



Aata



Jagadam



Rakhi



Bommarillu



Pournami



Oka Oorilo



Andarivadu



Bhadra



Bunny



Naa Alludu



Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana



Mass



Shankar Dada MBBS



Aarya



Abhi



Venky



Varsham



Thotti Gang



Khadgam



Manmadhudu



Sontham



Kalusukovalani



Anandam



Navvutu Batakalira



Devi



Mr.Devi

Tamil

Singam



Kutty [Remake of Aarya]



Kanthasamy [Remade in telugu as Mallanna]



Villu



Something Something



Mayavi



Aaru



Mazhai



Sachin



Thirupaachi



Ice

There are a lot of fans to Devi Sri Prasad including me who like his music. Another talent of Devi is his Dancing and Acting Skills which made him to become an actor. M.S.Raju, the famous producer is starring Devi Sri Prasad in his upcoming film. Devi is acting as well as composing music for the film. Hats Off to Devi and Wishing Good Luck in his acting career.





Source by Radha Krishna Reddy