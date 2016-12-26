Mongoose XR-75 Mountain Bikes

The Mongoose XR-75 is an affordable light-weight, durable mountain bike for adults and children. The bikes are either 24″ or 26″ frames. The bikes are made for boys, girls, women and men. They are all made the same way and you can expect to find similar features. You can find Mongoose bikes at your local discount department store or can find online at an affordable price.

For the kids, the Mongoose XR-75 24″ comes in the color of orange or electric green for boys and pink for girls. It is a great bike for kids because they like to ride all over the place whether riding on smooth ground, on bumpy ground or over dirt paths. This bike can handle just about any terrain. The dual-suspension frame makes the bike durable and powerful. It is lightweight making it easier to maneuver and control it. There are 21-speeds to shift through with a rear derailleur. The bike is equipped with linear pull brakes and has alloy, lightweight rims.

For the adults, the Mongoose XR-75 26″ is available for men and women. It is a dual-suspension mountain bike providing ultimate shifting efficiency. For dependable stopping power, the bike is equipped with linear pull brakes. The seat can be easily adjusted with the quick release post. The bike is fully loaded and equipped with a 21-speed SRAM MRX/Shimano.

The Mongoose XR-75 bikes are built to be durable and comfortable. The dual-suspension, aluminum frame will maximize comfort while keeping its performance. When ordering the bikes through the mail, it will require assembly. If purchased at a store, it should already be assembled and may require slight adjustments.

The Mongoose XR-75 is an affordable, attractive looking mountain bike. You can purchase either a 24″ or 26″ for around $110 – $130. If you don’t find what you are looking for at the store, you can order it online to either be shipped to your home or shipped to your local store.

Most of the Mongoose XR-75 reviews were positive. Those who ordered the bikes online to be delivered to the store for pick-up said they were completely satisfied and found the store had already put together their bike upon their arrival for pick-up. Others raved about the bike’s performance and how it exceeded their expectations including being comfortable while riding.

The bike’s consumer ratings are excellent. The bike met the consumer’s expectations and were satisfied with the great value for those consumers who purchased a Mongoose. People felt the performance of the bike was great for the value. The consumer ratings ranged from 3-5 stars. Most reviews stated the bike rides well and is comfortable.

Whether you are a beginner rider or an experienced rider, the Mongoose provides many great features that people look for in bikes being at an affordable cost. They are built to be durable, comfortable and made to last. If you are not picky and do not care about the lack of color choices, then it is a bike to consider.





Source by Charles D Smith