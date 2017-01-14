Mind Movies – Are They a Scam Or Truth?

So you’ve heard something about a thing called Mind Movies and you are wondering is this just another Internet scam that is going to take your money and leave you with precious little for your time and effort. Fair question and in this article I will show you how to prove one way or the other whether or not the Mind Movies creation kit is a scam or truth. The fist thing we need to do is find a useful definition of what a mind movie is. According to Ryan Higgins the creator of “Mind Movies”, a mind movie is a set of visual images that flash before the minds eye in a sequential fashion to produce an internal movie. It is an alternative picture of reality whether imagined, real or fantasy. A mind movie is another way of describing what our brains do when we visualize an outcome. If we visualize a failure, then we are drawn to proving that to ourselves, likewise if we visualize success then we are going to draw that outcome to ourselves by the behavior that follows the thought patterns. But before we continue, let us ask that question again, could mind movies be a scam or is there some truth in how they work and what they can do for making our lives better.

Definition of a Scam.

A confidence trick or confidence game (also known as a bunko, con, flim flam, gaffle, grift, hustle, scam, scheme, or swindle) is an attempt to defraud a person or group by gaining their confidence. Ref: Wikipedia. So is the Mind Movies creation Kit a scam or does in deliver what is promised? The best way to find this out is by visiting several online forums to see what other users have to say about the programme. After visiting several forums myself, I have found an overwhelming collection of positive reviews and feedback from thousands of satisfied customers. It seems that the product, Mind Movies Creation Kit is a decent product that is easy to use, that has few problems.

Mind Movies Do They Work?

In deciding on whether or not Mind Movies is a scam or not is to take the question a little beyond whether on not it is a real product but whether Mind Movies really hold the power to change your life and help you achieve the things that you want most in your life. Whilst reading the forum posts I did notice that the predominant feedback was that people’s experiences were that they did achieve more of their life’s goals by using their mind moves. When you consider that there is nothing that we as human beings can do without first visualizing ourselves successfully completing the task first. For example if we think we are gong to clean our teeth before we leave for work, then the first thing we need to do is imagine that in our minds before it can happen. If on the other hand you expected that it was something that you could not do, for whatever reason, then it is highly unlikely that you would attempt to brush your teeth. Each day we use our mind’s movies to help us achieve the things we do. Not just the things we want to do but the things we actually end up doing. This is an important thing to remember when considering if mind movies are a scam or a useful thing to bring into your life to help you achieve your goals.

“As a man thinks so he is” – quote from the Bible.

Now are they going to produce such powerful outcomes as some of it’s proponents claim, “I got my son a new F150, in the color he wanted and he didn’t even know that I had put this in my mind movie” or is this just random luck? Or the lady who “had a tax refund turn up in the mail that helped her pay off her mortgage on her house, with $50 to spare, when she was expecting a high tax bill not a refund”, another random bit of luck? Well the answer to this is really only found in giving it a try. There is no doubt that there is power in having positive reinforcement in your day for building up your mind and helping you to overcome the massive flood of negative input that we constantly receive from the media in all it’s variations of sensationalist journalism.

Do You Really Need To Buy The Mind Movies Creation Kit?

No you don’t need to buy the mind movies creation kit to have a success producing mind movie working away in your subconscious with you as you go through your day, working towards your goals. You can use a range of other software applications that come with most computers to produce the same thing. Some of the software and items that you need to create a good mind movie, may cost you some money though, so in the end perhaps the Mind Movies creation kit just might be good value when you consider the obvious advantages of having all the elements in one place, such as:

Sound tracks to add for that emotional boost

Easy editing that takes the geek requirements out of the equation

Simple uploading instructions to the Internet

Mind Movies are powerful and can help you achieve amazing results in your life but can they deliver you that new car? Give it a try and see what your imagination and the power of your mind can bring into your life.





Source by Greg Gillespie