Mexican Clothing – The Baja Pullover

Most people do not have any idea what a baja pullover is, but I assure you that you most likely do and by the end of this article you will understand what they are. They are often called baja hoodies because they are a hooded sweatshirt. They are made in Mexico out of what seems to be Mexican blanket material. They are very big and baggy on people and you can always find hippies wearing them. The hippies call them drug rugs.

They have that pocket in the front and 2 strings on the front up by the hood. They are usually made of a few different colors but you can find them in solid colors as well.

Since they are supposed to fit really loose, they come in very large sizes. You can find xxxl hoodies as well xxl sizes at a very few sites online. They are almost impossible to find in any retail store or in any city. The best place to buy them is online and that will end up saving you money anyway. When you buy online you don’t have to pay extra money like you would if you bought them from a store. They are made of acrylic and some of them also have polyester and or cotton. This is good because it means that they do not shrink when you wash them.

They are the perfect sweater to wear to chill somewhere. They come in every color possible to imagine, so you can find exactly what you need.





Source by Jade Jenkins