Merrow Sewing Machines: Merrow MB-4DFO Review

With over 170 years of experience, Merrow is an industry leading manufacturer and distributor of sewing machines. The company sells the world’s best overlock sewing machines and customizes them for specific applications. These powerful machines are designed for the modern industrial sewing room and use a unique cam driven technology that achieves superior stitches. Merrow MB-4DFO is one of the best rated industrial sewing machines on the market. This new model is ideal for sewing activewear and athletic garments.

Also known as the Merrow Active Seam Flat Overlock, this machine produces quality stitches, offering a diverse range of widths and looks. Merrow MB-4DFO features dozens of stitch types, stitch variations, and threads ranging from thick and structural to decorative and delicate. This model utilizes the Merrow Active Seam technology, which is a new flat overlock stitch that offers a more comfortable alternative to flatlock stitching on athletic garments.

Merrow MB-4DFO is the only sewing machine specifically designed for base layer activewear. It can be configured for two or three thread sewing and sews all three variations of the Active Seam stitch. These unique features make it easier and more efficient to apply, translating to major cost savings. When it comes to strong, tight, and uniform seams, this machine is unequalled. Merrow MB-4DFO can be used for sewing sportswear, blankets, sweaters, and outwear.

Its increased durability and seam quality have made the MB-4DFO a popular choice for overseaming activewear. Like all other Merrow machines, this model is hand-built in the United States. All components are designed to ensure stitch superiority. Merrow is the world’s only manufacturer building Cam-driven sewing machines for heavy use. The MB-4DFO is designed to operate continuously up to 5500 revolutions per minute. Due to its steady construction and quality parts, this machine will last for years. Many users claim that the stitch produce by Merrow MB-4DFO is technically and aesthetically the highest quality available.

Thousands of factories from all over the world use this machine for sewing advanced protective combat uniforms, wool base layer activewear, fleece jerseys, and Merino wool hiking pants. This new model utilizes Merrow’s unique curved needles and barrel cam architecture to sew more precisely than other machines in its class. The company provides customers with online video tutorials, technical support, and step-by-step sewing instructions. Clients also have access to an online forum where they can leave feedback and ask questions about Merrow sewing machines.





Source by Dominic H Milner