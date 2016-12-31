Master Cleanse Recipe – Using Cup Measurements

Master Cleanse or Lemon Juice Diet Recipe

3/4 C or 12 Tbsp. Lemon Juice



1/2 tsp. Cayenne Pepper



3/4 C or 12 Tbsp. Grade B Maple Syrup



7 1/2 C or 60 oz. Filtered Water

Mix all ingredients together. Use 32 oz empty glass juice bottle or plastic water bottle for storage and swigging. Makes 6 servings. 6 servings= 1 day’s worth of Master Cleanse.

* Use freshly squeezed lemon juice.



* Maple Syrup must be Grade B.



* Water must be purified.



* Organic if possible. (Optional)



* Can use lemon pulp -not in the original recipe, but I find it is more cost effective, and does not alter results.

Single Serving Master Cleanse

2 Tbsp. Lemon Juice



2 Tbsp. Maple Syrup



1/10 tsp. Cayenne Pepper Powder



1 1/4 C or 10 oz. Filtered Water

Take Single Serving Recipe 6 times a day to equal a whole day’s worth of Master Cleanse.

Salt Water Flush

4 C or 32 oz purified water



2 Tbsp. Non-Iodized Sea Salt

Mix all ingredients together and warm on the stove until salt dissolves. Drink all 32 oz. of salt water.

The salt water acts as an enema and causes immediate release. If nothing happens, do the salt water flush again adding more salt.

The salt water is supposed to trick the mind into thinking that it is blood and therefore is not absorbed by the body. Do this in the morning, but leave the whole day free for this experiment.

Herbal Detox Tea

Can be purchased at any drugstore or online vitamin store. It is recommended to take the detox tea nightly and do the salt water flush in the morning (but I prefer to skip the detox tea because I find it unnecessary.)

Pros and Cons of the Master Cleanse

Pros: Will lose weight quickly, but may gain weight back once eating solid foods. May be better than current diet. If you thrive on structure and few food options, it can get you focused on eating healthy and lifestyle change. Can help rid your body of toxins and other ailments.

Cons: May feel irritable and light headed the first few days. Can be Expensive. May need an electric Lemon Juicer because manually juicing lemons gets tiresome. Detox Tea can cause diarrhea and painful cramps with no elimination. Salt Water Flush may have no elimination. If no elimination occurs, the salt water can be absorbed by the body leaving one bloated and physically swollen. Bad breathe. Should not be used by people with who are pregnant or nursing. May effect medication. I also find that those who are already pretty healthy or vegetarian do not benefit from the Master Cleanse as much as people who are heavy meat eaters or those who eat a lot of junk foods.

Note: I find that doing the detox tea and salt water flush is a bit much for most people to handle. Side effects can be painful cramps or bloating. I would only recommend doing the salt water flush and not the detox tea for no more than once a day for a maximum of 1-2 days. (This is from personal experience, and not part of the original master cleanse instructions.)





