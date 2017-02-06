Loose Diamonds – The Glitter Is Forever

Diamond and its origin

The word diamond has been derived from the ancient Greek word for invincible since it is famous for its hardness. In fact, it is the hardest and most durable naturally forming material on the planet. The only object able to scratch a diamond is another diamond. The Greek name justifies its hardness.

Diamonds or loose diamonds are naturally occurring substances, so they contain marks and irregularities. A truly flawless diamond is a very rare find. Diamonds are also found in a variety of colors, even though the most common is white. When chemicals are present in the atmosphere during diamond formation it can result in shades such as pink, blue, orange, green and yellow, which is the most common. The more intense the color, the more valuable the diamond will be. Diamonds are valued for its brilliance.

Diamond is a glittering gemstone

Diamond is an ultimate luminous and sparkling gemstone. One should buy a diamond by seeing its shape, color, the grading characteristics and price but in reality there are many more things which need to be looked. Like, a diamond’s brilliance is only given by its good cut and the ideal cut for a particular diamond is one that maximizes its brilliance. Simultaneously, this hardest stone should also have a smooth, flat face facet because it allows light to enter a diamond and reflect off its surface at different angles that creates the wonderful play of color and light. Thus, buy a diamond – whether loose diamond or a wholesale diamond – that has a unique quality within, and you know that it is this soul of a diamond that speaks to a person on a deeply personal level.

Loose Diamonds are apt for everybody

Loose diamonds are perfect for everybody whether you’re a gentleman looking for the perfect diamond for your special someone or a lady browsing for stylish and elegant piece. Loose diamonds are gaining popularity because of the different colors, sizes, and shapes it is abundantly found in. People these days go for diamonds in an online jewelry store and choose a variety of them which are effectively low in prices.

In order to attract potential customers, different styles are applied to the loose diamonds. The most important advantage of buying these pieces wholesale is that they are directly brought from the manufacturers and owners. You can save nearly 30 percent of your money thereby cutting down your cost. But, also keep in mind while buying diamonds; check out the 4 Cs: cut, color, clarity, and carat. You should be well aware of these things.

Buy loose diamonds from online Jewelry Stores

You can buy various kinds of loose diamonds from online jewelry stores. Many jewelry websites offer glittering loose diamonds, diamond engagement rings, diamond wedding rings, diamond anniversary rings, diamond studded rings, earrings and necklace at unbelievable prices under one roof. While purchasing, you should opt for only certified loose diamonds. You can use these loose diamonds to make your favorite engagement ring. Always remember, clarity of a loose diamond offers much in the way of value and brilliance. But to find a loose diamond without any flaws heightens the value of the stone. Carefully buy loose diamonds as diamonds are meant forever.





Source by Frank Luca