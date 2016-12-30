Long Life For Swivel Sweeper Battery

The Swivel Sweeper battery is a 7.2 volt rechargeable Nickel Metal Hydride battery. It can keep the sweeper sweeping for 45 minutes and can be used for two to three years. But the optimum ability of the battery and the equipment can only be realized when its nature is fully understood so as to know the proper care for and management of it. For instances, one must observe the appropriate charging process among proper maintenance and storage.

As specified in the manufacturer’s manual provided in each set of the cleaning machine, the battery charger must be connected in a standard US electrical outlet (UL/uCL- 120V AC 60Hz or TUV/UK0 220-240V AC 50/60Hz). The arrow indicated in the charger must be aligned with the arrow indicated in the rechargeable battery which is then placed in down the charger. In front of the battery charger is a red light which turns on as the charging starts. This would also turn off if the battery is already filled.

Also indicated in the instruction material are other charging reminders. The very first charge of the newly purchased battery must be only eight hours. The new owner’s excitement must not lead to shortcutting the charging development. The user’s impatience must not also cause leaving the battery charging for more than eight hours. Succeeding charges’ length may differ depending on the amount of the charge that is used up. The battery, however, must be unplugged from the charger as soon as it finishes charging. It must not be left plugged down the charger for more than 24 hours. The built-in red light would signify if the battery is still charging, follow it.

The majority of people using battery-operated devices blame battery failure to the so-called “memory.” It is believed that when one does not entirely consume a battery’s charge before recharging it, the battery would “memorize” the slightly lesser output voltage. But with modern technology, such notion rarely materializes. What really happens is plate crystallization. The battery loses its original capacity and uses up energy more rapidly. This happens because of irregular use of devices which charges are not completely drained. Batteries that are left charging even after fully regaining also suffer from this. Overcharging harms batteries, lessens their performance and shortens their life.

To repeal this, the user must deplete the battery wholly before recharging it. This must be repeated for three times. Charges subsequently can be shallow but must deeply cycle again after around 25 shallow charges. Overcharging must also be avoided.

Also make sure to use only the included charger and no other alternative ones. Remove the battery when cleaning the dirt tray and the device itself. Turn the tool off when detaching any of its parts and handle the charger and the battery with dry hands. The battery must also be cleaned of any dirt the sweeper may have accumulated. It must also be detached from the machine when not in use and stocked in a cool, dry place and far from reach of children.





Source by Pudit Sitthichock