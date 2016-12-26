Liquid Trust Enhanced Vs Liquid Trust – A Comparative Review

I decided to review Liquid Trust Enhanced in July, 2008 and have already reviewed Liquid Trust (the original product) since December, 2007, in an effort to compare the two products by Vero Labs. Having read countless claims regarding numerous human pheromone products, I opted to test many of them myself, and conducted six months of field testing on some of the more highly spoken of products utilizing the empirical method of evaluation.

An empirical human pheromone review, if you will, is one of the most direct and to the point methods of evaluation. In other words, one tries the stuff out, and documents whether or not others respond to it, or not.

Liquid Trust Enhanced is an attractant pheromone produced exclusively by Vero Labs, the same folks that produced the original product simply named ‘Liquid Trust,’ and is now the second pheromone product to primarily contain oxytocin, a recently made popular hormone which scientists have found to increase people’s level of trust in others, as well as a potential cure or treatment for shyness, and certain other social phobias. Vero Labs is the first to utilize oxytocin in a pheromone product quite successfully, however their new product Liquid Trust Enhanced has given me a moment of pause.

The primary and critical difference between Liquid Trust and Liquid Trust Enhanced, is that the new product, unlike the original formula does not only contain that lovely hormone additive called oxytocin, but this time around they added two other tried and tested pheromone additives known as androstenone and androsterone. However, the real problem comes with addition of androstenone!

Androstenone is a human pheromone found in both men and women, however it’s mostly known as a male pheromone because it’s specific effect is to create a rather dominant, intimidating or aggressive aura around the wearer of this pheromone. If applied in a proper manner, with a proper dose, this can be a good thing and will seem to enhance the wearers over all sexual appeal to the opposite sex, in essence a male wearing androstenone will most likely be seen as more of an Alpha male type of guy.

The real problem with androstenone is getting that dosage right! What happens if a male innocently applies too much androstenone?

1. You may truly smell! Similar to body odor or urine. This is not good!

2. You may experience headaches as you are exposed to too much androstenone.

3. Your Alpha maleness can prompt real aggression for members of your same sex, very bad!

4. You yourself will feel and may actually behave more aggressively, also bad!

5. And perhaps most importantly, members of the opposite sex will be overly intimated by your perceived manliness, which will lead to absolutely no response or worst case, a negative or hostile response from members of the wearers opposite sex!

Since Liquid Trust Enhanced contains this androstenone pheromone, naturally one must be very careful as to how much of it they apply. But here comes the tricky part, the primary ingredient oxytocin, which is essential to create that coveted ‘trusting’ atmosphere in the first place, must be applied in rather high doses to be effective, to the tune of 3 to 4 full sprays upon the wearer. Unfortunately, after you have applied 3 to 4 sprays to invoke the affects of the oxytocin, you have by default most likely applied so much androstenone to cause some or all of the above over dose reactions! With the most likely reaction being that the opposite sex will simply ignore you, not what you had in mind, huh?

I field tested this new product for only three days before I got rather frustrated with it, it is extremely difficult to get the dosage correct, and will probably be a challenge for most pheromone enthusiasts to master, I was not able to correctly master this products use, and therefore am not able to report any favorable reactions by others towards Liquid Trust Enhanced, unlike my review of the original product.

If one still wishes to take advantage of the full effects of oxytocin in a pheromone based product, my recommendation would be to stick with Vero Labs first, and cheaper product Liquid Trust, the original version, and if one wishes to add that spark of manliness to the open and trusting aura it creates, then purchase a second pheromone product to wear as well, such as NPA, Primal, or A7, so that you can correctly regulate the dosage of androstenone and not be completely ignored as I was, or worse!





Source by Kyle Macrannell