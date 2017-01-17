Leather Backpacks – Ins and Outs

In ancient time our civilization had not developed synthetic fabrics like we do it today. At that time leather was a precious material and used for clothes, bags, belts and like commodities. Among them leather backpacks were sturdier than other fabrics used. Till today it is consider as a heavy duty and tear resistance material. Leather is fashionable as well as versatile substance to create backpacks for an avid camper, hunters or lovers to hike.

Here are some pros and cons to owe leather backpacks in compare to other materials:

Disadvantages



Leather backpacks prove low quality when it is poorly constructed and it is untreated for withstand against the damages done by water. It gets shrink if it got wet. However, these all disadvantages may over come by strict quality controls and proper usage of the latest technology.

Advantages



The greatest advantage of using leather is its durability. Leather has been used for a variety of products mainly due to its durability.

Types of backpacks



It has been observed that market has both standard size of leather backpacks as well as custom sized one. Smaller size of backpacks are useful for lunch, keys, cell phones, wallet, checkbooks, etc. whilst larger leather backpacks can house these smaller items in a zippered or buttoned compartment built into the backpack itself.

Leather backpacks are designed for men and women keeping in mind the style preferences for each. They can be either soft or hard leather, containing smaller compartments for different uses. Leather is the preferred material of choice for many and some are as follows:

College leather backpacks



The common type and heavily used leather backpacks among the masses.

Children leather backpacks



Who doesn’t remember the times we’ve spent carrying one on our backs on our way to school? After college backpacks this kind of backpacks are most in use.

Camping Backpacks



Camping backpacks are probably the most common type of backpacks. There are a deluxe camping backpack with a weight balancing system and spring loaded suspension. It is used when you are at a long weekend away from home and want to carry all your camping gear on your back.

Hiking backpacks



Hiking is a fun activity for the new generation and need proper instruments. For instance your gear, food water, and all the essential things to keep live yourself when you are miles away from the civilization on a mountain trail. Therefore, you need especially made hiking leather backpacks.

Laptop leather backpacks



The leather laptop backpack allows you to have your laptop around whenever needed without straining your arms.

Motorcycle leather backpacks



Used during bike riding as it is not advisable to carry luggage on you back instead of place it on the back of the bike.

Dog backpacks



All dog lovers out there wanting the best for their trusted pets and friends, a dog backpack is just a useful way to carry stuff around

Some tips on packing a backpack



– Packing your heavy items at the top will pull you backwards – packing your heavy items near the base will drag you downwards. Therefore ensure that your heavy items are packed relatively in the middle to balance the weight.

– Pack spare of the moment items or items you will require often in easy-to-access side pockets. If it starts raining, you don’t want to have to unpack everything to get to your raincoat.

– Roll up your mattress and carry it outside of your pack. You can also use your mattress as a buffer between sharp cornered items and your back.

– Use your pots to protect delicate items such as cameras etc.

– Store any fuel upright and away from food incase there is a spillage.





Source by Chad R Fisher