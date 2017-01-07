Learn to Change Your Belly Button Ring For the First Time

After getting a navel piercing, there are many things you should do to avoid infection and irritation. It’s important to care for the piercing as you would any wound. A stainless steel needle was pushed through your skin and it’s important to treat your new navel ring as such.

After you’ve waited the recommended 6 to 12 months for your new piercing to heal, you’re probably ready to shop for some new belly button rings. They are available online, in piercing and tattoo salons, and at mall kiosks. Sometimes belly rings are available at department store jewelry counters or even discount stores like Wal-Mart and Target. No matter where you get your new body jewelry, you must follow these rules for clearing and changing your belly button rings.

Before you even purchase the rings, check that they are made from a reliable material that won’t irritate your skin. Even after the piercing is healed, it may still be tender and prone to infection. The best materials for navel rings are 316L surgical steel (a form of stainless steel), titanium, Bioplast or Bioflex, 24K plated gold and 14K real gold. These materials are sanitary and strong and belly button rings made from these things are least likely to chip or break.

Before inserting the belly ring, sterilize each product with warm soapy water to remove any dirt and oil. You may also autoclave your belly button rings, which is a sterilization process that uses extreme heat to rid things of any germs that can cause pain and infection. Generally, you will have to visit a tattoo or piercing salon if you want your navel rings autoclaved.

When changing a ring, make sure you wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water before you begin. If you have medical gloves available, you could wear those for added protection. Be sure to set your new belly ring close to where you are working so you can spend as little time as possible without anything in the piercing.

Unscrew the top ball from the new belly ring that you want to insert and set it aside. On some belly button rings, only the top ball is removable, on some only the bottom ball is removable and on some both balls are removable. For ease and comfort, it is recommended that you remove the top ball.

Gently grasp the bottom ball of the belly ring you are wearing firmly between your thumb and forefinger. Gently twist the top ball of the navel ring you are wearing to remove it from the barbell. Slowly pull the belly button ring down and out of your navel piercing.

Immediate grab the replacement belly ring and position the ball-less part of the barbell near the inside of your belly button (where the piercing hole is). Slowly and gently apply pressure and continue until the barbell pokes through the top hole of your piercing. If this is your first time changing belly button rings, it may take a couple of tries to push it all the way through.

Grab the top ball of your new ring and gently screw it on while holding the barbell still with your thumb and forefinger. After that is complete, immediately wash your hands, as well as the old belly button ring.

If you follow these steps carefully, you’ll be able to change belly button rings frequently and easily.





Source by Jade Greene