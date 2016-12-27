Laser Hair Comb Review – Which Laser Comb Should You Go For?

With low level laser therapy for hair loss becoming on the most talked about, non-surgical treatments, it’s no wonder there are now so many laser hair combs on the market. Here we have sifted through the lot and come with the 4 of the most effective laser hair combs available.

HairMax LaserComb



Easily the most recognizable name when in the world of laser combs. The first to be approved by the FDA, there is no shadow of a doubt that the HairMax Laser comb is true to its word. Noticeable results of thicker, healthier hair start to show after at least 3 months of consistent use, so stick with it. It comes with a 4 month money back guarantee, so you can always return it if you don’t see any change during this time. It’s the most expensive of the bunch but there is also a 90% customer satisfaction rate that will deem that reasonable, considering it provides faster results than its competitors.

Sunetics Laser Hair Brush



At almost half the price of the HairMax, this laser come comes very close. Although not as widely available as others just yet, Sunetics believe this product is so much more effective than many of the laser combs out these, due to the amount of laser modules it emits. However with only one row of lasers this is debatable. You will probably need to spend up to 30 minutes combing through your hair as a result of this. Reviews have been mixed with some people saying that the device is unsteady, however others have seen much improved results after at least 5 months of use.

Viatek LB01 HairPro Dual Technology Laser Hair Treatment



Slightly cheaper than the previous laser combs this laser comb has received widespread press coverage; even being voted by some publications as the most effective laser hair brush on the market. However, it has received rather mixed customer reviews with it either working brilliantly, or not at all. Most people have reported lengthy time frames for seeing results, therefore it has been recommended to use this laser hair treatment with other hair loss products. This will reduce the time it takes to see results by 2-3 weeks.

Grow Comb YesThis Laser Hair Regrowth Comb with Exclusive Vibrator/ Stimulator is relatively new to the market, but already gaining great reviews. Retailing at an affordable price, not only has it achieved a proven results rate of 98% in both men and women, but they have also managed to use FDA approved low level lasers. This is definitely one to consider investing in.





Source by Adrian Clarke