LA Insurance – Franchise Review

Insurance is a must these days. It has become a necessity. People with insurance sleep better because they know that they and their beneficiaries are covered should something happen. Almost everyone in the United States carry insurance which underscores its importance.

L.A. Insurance Agency is one of the most popular insurance companies in the country today. It is also one of the largest independent insurance agencies in Michigan, Colorado, Nevada, California, Georgia, Florida and many more. The company was founded by Anthony Yousif who started out as an insurance agent. The company headquarters in Michigan.

The company has grown so much that today they have more than 150 locations in the United States. Their primary offering is insurance for a variety of vehicles like motorcycles, cars and boats. They offer insurance for bodily injury liability, property damage liability, uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage and physical damage and recently started offering medical insurance to their clients.

The granting of franchises is the focus of the LA Insurance Agency® Franchise LLC. Individuals interested in being a franchisee will undergo an extensive background check. There is an investigative consumer report and an investigation in accordance with the anti-terrorism legislation of the United States. Among the things which will be examined is creditworthiness. Applicants might also be required to take a standardized Math and English exam. After the form has been filled out and submitted, a representative from the company will contact the interested party by phone or by email.

Aside from extensive credit checks, there are also financial requirements which must be complied with before becoming a franchisee of L.A. Insurance. Failure to comply with the minimum financial requirements will result in the rejection of an application.

While they do not publish the totals, there is the startup cost, franchise fee, minimum liquid assets and operational costs. The company takes care of the advertising, however, it is the franchisee’s responsibility to entice customers to but the insurance he or she is selling.

Once the application has been approved, there will be trainings to undergo. Staff and personnel will be taught how to use the software, as well as how to effectively sell insurance to increase customer base. The company is very hands-on with their franchisees.

