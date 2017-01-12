KitchenAid KP26M1 Professional 600 Series 6-Quart Stand Mixer Review

Features



* 575 watt electric motor



* 10 different mixing speeds



* 67 point planetary mixing action



* 6-quart stainless steel bowl, dough hook, flat beater & wire whip included



* 1 year KitchenAid warranty

Pros



The most noticeable thing about the KitchenAid Professional 600 Series 6-Quart Stand Mixer is how solid and rugged this mixer is. This mixer is built to be used regularly and to last.

However, the Professional 600 Series Mixer isn’t just durable, it’s also quite good-looking. It has a streamlined design ensuring this mixer will compliment your kitchen decor. If you like to proudly display your kitchen appliances or you plan to use it regularly and don’t want to fuss with rearranging your kitchen depending on what you need for each recipe, you’ll be amazed at how this model looks on your kitchen counter top.

The KitchenAid KP26M1 Professional 600 Series 6-Quart Stand Mixer comes with three of the most useful daily mixing attachments. Since some stand mixers only come with a wire whip, it’s nice to find a stand mixer that equips you with three essential attachments right out of the box.

Drawbacks



We were hard pressed to find any issues with the KitchenAid KP26M1 mixer and in the end could only list 2 things we’d consider drawbacks – and they are minor at that.

First, we’d like to see a few more attachments included with this model since it is labelled as the Professional Series. The 3 mixing pieces it comes with are nice, but considering the vast array of attachments KitchenAid has produced, we are surprised no others were included.

Second, if you have limited counter space this model may be a tad too big. Measuring in with dimensions of 13.3″ x 17.3″ x 19.4″, this mixer may take up more room in your kitchen than you are comfortable with. Of course, if you are dealing with limited space you could store the mixer in a cupboard when it’s not in use.

Our Verdict of the KitchenAid KP26M1 Professional 600 Series 6-Quart Mixer



You can’t argue with success and KitchenAid produces one success after another, including the Professional 600 Series Stand Mixer. As one of the most successful home stand mixers on the market today, in addition to being powerful, durable and attractive, we have to give this model very high marks. Take your kitchen to the professional level with the KitchenAid KP26M1 6-Quart Stand Mixer.

User Reviews



Another fantastic KitchenAid product receiving outstanding reviews, this particular model received comments such as “a can’t miss item”, “baker’s dream” and even “durable workhorse”. With reviews such as these, you’re sure to love the KitchenAid KP26M1 Stand Mixer.





Source by Millie Prescott