Keeping Your Cooling System Quiet

Then, homeowners realize that the cooling system they just installed makes more noise than they like. These tips will help make sure that everyone can still hear the television over top of the fans in the cooling system.

Anti-vibration mounts

When the fans get going, they are going to vibrate at least a little bit. It is not a matter of whether they vibrate, but a matter of how to keep them quiet. If people hear a vibrating noise, anti-vibration mounts are the way to go. Anti-vibration mounts are usually made of rubber, and work exactly like regular ones. The rubber that anti-vibration mounts are made of helps prevent the vibrations from reaching the wood or metal to prevent that annoying noise from disrupting everyone’s favorite show.

New fans

After installing anti-vibration mounts, there may still be noise from the fans themselves. Anti-vibration mounts will only help with noise from that motion, and that will not be enough to quiet a noisy fan. Not all fans are designed to be quiet. Consumers are encouraged to keep in mind that there is no such thing as a silent fan, but there are certain products that are designed to be as noiseless as possible.

Taking the time to shop around to find a fan that is as quiet as possible will be well worth the time when everyone can hear what is going on in the game instead of the constant whirring noise of fans.

Include plenty of space

There needs to be enough room in the media cabinet for the fans themselves, and then added room above or below components of the cooling system for air circulation. Most people do not realize this if it is their first time making their own cooling system. Then, when they are finished, they realize their cooling system sounds like a miniature wind tunnel.

Guaranteeing that there is enough room in the cabinet for air circulation will help cut down on unnecessary noise.

More fans

If the electronics in the cabinet are so hot that a fan has to be turned on high, picking up a few more fans is probably the way to go. Simply install them, and then turn all the fans on low. Doing this will be much quieter than using less fans and turning them up on high. Including more fans in the cooling system also guarantees that there will be plenty of air circulation in the cabinet.

Usually, when homeowners install more fans to cut back on noise, they discover that there is more air circulation in the cabinet, even if the fans are all on low. Then, they don’t have to turn them on as often either.

Installing a cooling system for the first time can be a bit challenging, especially when homeowners find themselves struggling to keep the cooling system quiet and their electronics cool at the same time. Thanks to these tips, homeowners undertaking this project will no longer wonder if they are going to be stuck with overheating electronics or a noisy cooling system. Their electronics will run quieter and stay cooler and their cooling system will barely be heard, if at all.





