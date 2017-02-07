Justin Timberlake – Renaissance Man

Whenever someone mentions Justin Timberlake one has to wonder if they are referring to Justin the singer, the actor, the clothing designer, the producer, the writer, the golfer or perhaps they are referring to Justin the philanthropist. Justin wears many, many hats and as we all know, he wears them very well.

So just what has this multi-faceted young man been up to lately? First let’s get to the Oscar buzz. Oscar you say? Yep, Justin’s name is being bantered about as a contender for supporting actor nominee for his role as Napster co-founder, Sean Parker. Justin has cut his acting chops on several forgettable movies, but “The Social Network “looks like it might be Timberlake’s introduction to bigger and better roles. Be on the lookout for JT to develop into one of the better actors of his generation.

When he is not acting, Justin Timberlake has been working with his longtime friend, Trace Ayala on their clothing line. The hip, urban line of clothing and accessories will hit Target stores this December. JT’s label, Wiliam Rast, has been selling really well at other locations such as Neiman’s and Bergdorf’s. Not too shabby for a former Mouseketeer.

So what does Justin do in his spare time? He is usually raising money for some of his favorite charities, especially the Shriner’s Children’s Hospitals. As a matter of fact he will be hosting an upcoming golf tournament to generate funds for this wonderful organization. In the past JT has been one of their biggest contributors, and continues to help out whenever his busy schedule allows.

Unlike many performers, Justin thrives just as gloriously backstage as he does standing behind the microphone. He has co-written songs with many of his peers and has produced some of pop’s best music in recent years.

In case you haven’t noticed Timberlake is the real deal. He is no “flash in the pan,” no “one hit wonder.” He is continuing to lay the groundwork for a career that will span decades. If you don’t care for his music, then check out his movies, don’t like the movies, support his charities. I can tell you this, whatever you do, you can count on hearing his name for a long, long time.





