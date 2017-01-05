Juic Table Tennis Manufacturer – A Review of Their Most Unique Products

JUIC is one of the major Japanese table tennis equipment manufacturers, producing a wide range of high end products of the highest quality, to suit the needs of players at all skill levels, including some of the world top players.

The JUIC brand may not be as well known as some of the other major manufacturers, but they have been operating since 1970, and their quality of goods is among the best in the world. JUIC have also shown some true innovation over the years in the design and manufacturing of new products, some of which were true breakthroughs in technology. This article describes some of the JUIC important innovations and unique products…

JUIC Blades:

Starting at the offensive range of blades, the Air Series balsa blades are high speed, light weight blades, offering outstanding control and touch. JUIC carry the widest range of balsa wood blades, and use only high grade materials for the production of their blades. Probably the two most famous and highly in this series are the:

JUIC Air Texa, an OFF+ rated blade, weighing an impressive 72g, and consisting of a thick center layer of balsa combined with two layers of texalium and two layers Japanese Abachi wood.

JUIC Air-Large, a blade which is basically the new and improved version of the JUIC Air Carbon blade (which has been discontinued). This too is an OFF+ rated blade, weighing in at 75g, and consisting of a thick center layer of balsa combined with two layers carbon fibre and two layers Japanese Abachi wood. Both these blades have exceptionally soft feel due to the thick and soft inner balsa layer.

Then there is of course the JUIC KISO Hinoki blade, consisting of a single ply of high grade Japanese Kiso Hinoki wood. JUIC is one of the few companies that offer this type of blade with a shakehand handle. The power and feel of a single ply hinoki has be felt to be believed… it offers a soft touch and slow speed in the short part of the game, but can generate great power from mid- to far distance, and can still generate good spin for added control.

JUIC also have the unique and innovative JUIC Shot series of blades. The JUIC Bamboo Shot blade and JUIC Maple Shot blade are unique among all the table tennis blade manufacturers (at the time of writing), and offer a unique feel of the ball not found in any other blades.

For a more allround style game, both the offensive and defensive players, it’s hard go past the JUIC Texalium blade. This blade offers great touch and feel, and is a truly versatile blade. It offer enough power for an offensive style game, but still enough control and feel for a defensive or chopper’s game. With the right choice of rubber this blade can be used for any style of play.

JUIC also offer blades for the modern defensive styles, the JUIC Euro Chopper and Euro Cut blades. These are oversize blades with a great soft feel, offering chopper that extra reach and feel, but with plenty of power for a power loop or to put the ball away…

JUIC Rubbers:

Although JUIC offers a wide range of rubbers, suitable for all levels and style, they have some unique and innovative products that sets them apart from other manufacturers.

The JUIC Couga rubber is almost certainly their most famous rubber. This rubber is without a doubt one of the fastest rubbers in the world, faster than many offensive rubbers even when they are speed glued! JUIC was one of the first (if not the very first) to introduce Nano-Tech technology in both the topsheet and sponge of the rubber. This technology offers much better grip, and a big boost in speed but also in durability. More recently JUIC also introduces the JUIC Nano-Cannon, which also uses the same technology, but is designed and optimised to produce a sharp arch on loops, at high speeds.

JUIC also offer a range of rubbers with high tension sponges, most notably the JUIC Varites and the Driva Smash Ultima rubber. The highly elastic sheet and high tension sponge provides a boost in both spin and speed, ideal for the highly offensive style players.

Another great JUIC innovation was to combine a tacky Chinese-style topsheet with a soft but powerful Japanese style sponge, like the JUIC Ultima sponges. The most highly regarded of these rubbers would be the JUIC 999 Elite Ultima, which uses a thin tacky topsheet ( based on the Globe 999 topsheet design) with the soft and powerful Ultima sponge. This high tension ultima sponge also comes on a range of their short pimple rubbers, most notable the JUIC Offensive Ultima.

More recently JUIC have added the JUIC 999 Elite Nano – the world’s first tacky rubber with nano-technology sponge!

For the defensive styles of play, JUIC offer the JUIC Neo Anti, and the JUIC Leggy Defense. The Neo Anti kills the spin and absorbs the power of any incoming attack, but unlike most other anti-spin rubbers, the elastic surface of the topsheet, and soft sponge still allows you to generate significant spin when you hit the ball harder…The JUIC Leggy defense is very dangerous and deceptive long pimple rubber. The soft and grippy pimple combines with a soft sponge are great for chopping away from the table, providing great spin reversal and allowing highly deceptive manipulation of spin. The soft and grippy pimple also allow you to attack serves and provide good offensive potential close to the table.

JUIC Accessories:

Although JUIC provide a wide range of table tennis accessories, by far their most famous would have to be the JUIC Ecolo Expander II. This is a rubber treatment liquid, that provides a boost in speed and power to virtually any rubber sheet with sponge. Not only is it totally toxic free, and will not be affected by up and coming VOC-based speed glue ban Treatment has to be done only once, the effect lasting for many months, which at higher levels is usually for the lifetime of the rubber. Now in it’s 2nd generation, the much improved JUIC Ecolo Expander II is a true innovation in table tennis technology, and there is nothing else like it currently in the market. The JUIC Shenron rubber was specifically designed and optimised to be used the Ecolo Expander for maximum speed glue effect. JUIC also provide the full range of cleaners and such which contain no volatile contents and can safely be sent via air.

This was a general overview of the JUIC most notable products. They have a much wider range of products than those covered, and are sure to have something to suit every style and requirement, and likely at lower prices than their Japanese competitors.





Source by Alex Van