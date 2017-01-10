Jonathan Cainer Horoscopes: A Critical Note

As I am on a quest to find great astrology sites online, I found the site if famous UK-based astrologer Jonathan Cainer. Horoscopes are his specialty, but he also does Tarot and I Ching readings. Funny, that I do have a Tarot deck of cards, but I hardly use it: the online version is easier and somehow it gives me more confidence in the outcome than my own reading.

Jonathan Cainer Horoscopes are divided in several segments: the free sun-sign based horoscopes on his website; the paid versions where he takes your date of birth into account, and the numerous daily and weekly horoscopes which are published in newspapers and magazines all around the world. His horoscopes are even translated into Japanese for a mobile phone application!

One thing I like about Jonathan Cainer Horoscopes and his website, is that they are easy to read. His interpretations are clear and concise, and they are fun to read. However, I want to put a critical note here: The Jonathan Cainer Horoscopes in newspapers and magazines are solely based on the sun signs, and that means that they can never be very accurate. For serious astrology you NEED your birth time, and you can imagine that it would be a strange world if we could divide all the people on this earth into twelve groups, and the people within each group would have the same challenges and opportunities each and every day as the others. Not possible, I suppose that you agree.

What I find a pity, is that Mr. Cainer does not explicitly state the limitations of sun-sign-based astrology. If you visit his website, and you don’t know a lot of astrology, it would seem that he can give you accurate interpretations is he just has your date of birth. He even does a section which he calls “Find out something exciting about your friend” – and in which he cleverly fills in the name of your friend in a “personalised reading”. Needless to say that the reading is just a description of the character traits that the sun-sign of the person whose name you put in the box allegedly would have – and in my opinion, this almost never really fits.

I have to be honest, I have not tried out Mr. Cainer’s paid readings. His Tarot and I Ching readings are cheap (but not free); I wonder if it is a real person casting your stones or drawing your cards, or if it is one of the usual computer programs which do online readings. That in itself does not have to be a problem, I found many computerised online readings amazingly accurate, but before I spend my money I would like to know what I get!

Jonathan Cainers Horoscopes are famous, maybe more famous than they should be, given the fact that other astrologers do at least as qualitatively good jobs, and many sites give free Tarot and I Ching readings. Obviously, Mr. Cainer is a celebrity astrologer, and people do like the fact that he is famous himself and that he works for the famous. I would suggest however, to look around. There are many good astrologers, and it is well worth to have a try here and there before you order a paid reading.

If you however want a real horoscope done for you, you will have to meet an astrologer in real life. He will use a computer do draw your charts, but the interpretation is always done by a real person.A real astrologer will not tell you what will happen next week, or how your soul mate looks like. He will not tell you that misfortune is coming and that only a reading done by him can save you. A real astrologer will not tell you how old you will become or that your husband has an affair with your best friend. You need a fake astrologer for all that.

Luckily Mr. Cainer is definitely not a fake astrologer. although I would like him to be a bit more upfront about the limitations of his own website and his sun-sign horoscopes. For all means, by the way, do not believe me on my word. Try him out, visit his website and keep reading your daily Jonathan Cainer Horoscopes. And have fun while doing it. You’re not the only one: it appears that 60% of all adults read the horoscope first before they read the rest of the newspaper – so you’re in good company!





Source by Charlotte Kamman