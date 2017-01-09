Iso7X Review – An Unbiased Review Of This New Isometrics Exerciser

Are you looking for a truthful ISO7X review?

Then, take a moment to read this entire article because you will discover exactly what you get with the ISO 7X isometric exerciser and some of the things that you may want to take into consideration to save you money and get better results. When you are done reading this article you will be able to make a better decision about whether or not to purchase the ISO7X or some other isometric exerciser. You will also know if this product can deliver the results that they claim in their commercial, and finally you will have a better understanding of how isometric exercise can help you build greater strength in muscle size in just a few seconds per day.

The first thing we will talk about in this ISO7X review is a brief history of isometrics.

Isometric exercises are thousands of years old. This type of training has been used predominantly in some of the Chinese martial arts such as kung fu and of course Japanese karate. In addition, isometrics has been used by certain branches of yoga and Pilates was originally based on isometric exercise. Isometrics were first brought to the modern public’s attention in the early days of physical culture, the precursor to bodybuilding. Today many new training protocols exist incorporating isometrics once again. Isometric exercises are often incorporated into an isotonic workout. For example, during a set of barbel rows, bodybuilders hold their position when the handles are closest to their chest in order to “squeeze” the muscle, in an effort to further stress the muscle. This is an isometric contraction.

People like Joe Wieder the founder of the IFBB bodybuilding Association, added isometrics to his Wieder bodybuilding principles and renamed it “Iso-Tension.” Of course, the governor from California Arnold Schwarzenegger also utilized iso-tension into each of his freeway workouts. Arnold would often perform isometric squeezes in between each set of exercise.

Now, let’s go over the benefits of the ISO 7X.

1. Built-in strength meter to help you track your progression

2. 30 day money back guarantee

3. 30 different exercises available

4. Each exercise only needs to be performed for 7 seconds

5. Compact, easy to store anywhere

6. Retails for 29.99 plus shipping and handling and includes a free wall chart (for the basic model, the deluxe model sells for $59.99. Right.)

7. You get a total body workout.

Now let’s go into greater detail about the benefits of this product.

The first benefit we will discuss is the 30 day money back guarantee. What the guarantee covers is, if for any reason you are unsatisfied with the 7X within the first 30 days of purchase, you can return it for a full refund, minus shipping and handling. You can buy the 7X risk free, so why not give it a try. There is not much to lose.

The next benefit we will go over is the 7 second exercises and the 30 different exercises you can do. This equates to a full workout in under four minutes! No other home gym out there allows you to do this, and you get the same results you would if you were using free-weights or any other piece of exercise equipment.

That is one of the great things about the ISO 7X.

The final benefit we will talk about in this ISO7X review is the built-in strength meter.

The “strength meter” you can easily keep track of the progress you’re making. Many times when were working out we don’t see the results in the mirror right away. However, using the built-in power meter you can easily see from workouts workout what your strength gains are. The nice thing about this feature is that it’s very easy to use.

In addition to the 7X there are other isometric exercisers that you may want to check out. Since this product is a copy of the original Tensolator or Bullworker design, you can go ahead and check out the Bullworker classic, Bullworker Steel Bow, or for a more advanced design and greater benefits look into the “Bully Xtreme 4.”

All these pieces of isometric exercise equipment are comparably priced however, some of them will provide you with video training, personalized coaching, and in the case of the Bully Xtreme 4 – allows you to perform more than 82 exercises. Compared to the 7X which only allows you to perform 30 movements. Furthermore, the ISO7X does not offer any kind of defects or replacement warranty. The Bullworker products offer a five-year defects warranty and the Bully Xtreme 4 offers a lifetime defects warranty.

So as you can see before you decide on purchasing the ISO-7X you may want to look into what their competitors offer.

In this ISO7X review we have discussed the history of isometrics and whether they work or not, you have discovered exactly what you get with this product, and we have even suggested a few of their competitors and what they offer above and beyond what you get with the 7X. All that remains now is for you to make a decision to get started!





