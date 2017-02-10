Islamic Clothes For Women Brings Together Elegance And Style

Islamic clothes for women bring out the elegance and dignity of the wearer, while remaining modest. Although Islamic clothes for women might be based on dresses from older times, they can be found in a number of styles that help to enhance the personality and elegance of Muslim women. There are number of new designs that combine contemporary fashion with traditional values. Today, Muslim women have a wide range of options to choose from when it comes to innovative designs that focus more on elegance and dignity, while being in touch with modern fashion.

The Various Types of Islamic Clothes for Women



Islamic clothes for women are diverse in nature and combine a variety of colors and styles. Here are some of the common Islamic clothes for women:

1.The Hijab: This is usually a square or rectangular piece of cloth folded and placed over the head. It is fastened under the chin and covers the head and the hair, while leaving the face open. Depending on the different types of hijab, it may even fall to just above the waist and even cover the hands. Based on the location of the person who wears it, hijabs may also be known as tarhah or shaylah.

2.The Abaya: This refers to a cloak which is worn by women over their clothing, when they are out in public, and is quite common in the Gulf countries. Generally, the abaya is made of synthetic black fiber, and is sometimes decorated with sequins or colored embroidery. It might be worn from the top of the woman’s head to the ground or worn over the shoulders. It may also be combined with a face veil or head scarf and fastened close.

3.The Jilbab: The jilbab refers to a cloak or an over garment that Muslim women wear when they are in public. In some cases, the jilbab shares some similarity with the abaya, although it is more fitted and available in a wide variety of colors and fabrics. Overall, it is quite similar in look to an overcoat.

Islamic Clothes for Women: Where to Find Them?



Usually Muslims buy their clothes from stores that cater to Islamic clothing or sew the clothes themselves or get them sewed by trusted tailors. However, the internet has now enabled Muslim women from all over the globe to shop for their clothes online. With the number of online shops for Islamic clothes for women growing, Muslim women get access to a wide range of Islamic women’s wear.





Source by Alice M Shown