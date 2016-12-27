Isagenix Review: How Do the Products and Business Compare?

In this Isagenix review I will go over how the products and business compare to others in the marketplace. As someone who has used the Isagenix product in the past, and someone who is educated in nutrition and wellness, I will explain the results I have had personally. As an experienced network marketer, I will give a solid comparison to other companies.

First of all, let’s look at the products.

For years, I thought the Isagenix products were diet products. I do not believe in dieting as a healthy way to attain your ideal body weight, so when I was invited to take a look at the products, I was skeptical. But after finding out they are nutritional cleansing products, not diet products, I decided to try them. I started with the 30 day cleanse because I believe that cleansing the body of toxins is the first step to regaining optimal health and health is important to me.

The main products in the 30 day cleanse are the Isalean shakes, the Ionix Supreme, and the Cleanse for Life.

The shakes are make from organic, undenatured whey protein from New Zealand cows. The protein, amino acid, and mineral content is high in the Isalean shakes and is really does take good. Even my kids liked it. The only other whey protein I have come across that rivals quality of the Isalean shakes is Immunocal. Immunocal is another network marketing company with very high standards. Both products are superior forms of whey protein to what you will find in stores, but in my experience, the Immunocal powder was difficult to drink, both in taste an texture. The thing that impressed me most with the Isalean shakes was the fact that they contain live enzymes for the first 20 minutes after you make them, which is important for proper digestion. I have tried the Greens+ protein as well as a number of others from the health food store, but like the taste of the Isalean shakes best.

The Ionix Supreme is a liquid supplement that contains a number of different adaptogenens that counteract the effects of stress, all the B vitamins, as well as Ionix minerals which are depleted from our soils today. In my opinion, Ionix Supreme is fantastic. The founder of Isagenix, John Anderson, has created many products for companies such as Nature’s Sunshine, GNC, and Nature’s Whey, but Ionix Supreme is the culmination of over 30 years of research.

The Cleanse for Life product is used once a week during the 30 day cleanse. It is a combination of cleansing herbs and other ingredients that naturally cleanse the body’s organs and remove toxins. Cleanse for Life protects and restores the body with nutrients while giving the digestive tract ‘a day off’ to restore itself.

There are a couple other products involved in the 30 day cleanse but those are the main three. After doing the cleanse and feeling the results, I believe that the Isagenix products do what they say. They have a lot of testimonials on their website but I am someone who needs to feel results first hand.

I have also tried their Microderm with Natural Sea Mineral Crystals and their Ageless renewal serum and thought they were decent. I am somewhat of an anti aging afficiando so I quite picky when it comes to skin care.

And now let’s look at the Isagenix Business.

There are a lot of network marketing companies out there and it can be confusing to choose one. It is important to love the products you intend to promote, but even more than that, it is important to understand the business side of it and to be sure that you have a solid understand of how to market your business and yourself.

Isagenix has a binary compensation plan which means you are building two legs, which means you have to build two legs. There are pros and cons to a binary payplan but the bottom line is that if you work, it works.

The good thing about Isagenix is that when you do introduce the products to someone, the probability that they will reorder on a monthly basis is high for at least 2 or 3 months, regardless of whether they are doing the business, because people want to lose weight, which is important when you are trying to create residual income.

In any network marketing company, success comes down to how many people you talk to and how many of them join you. The problem most network marketers face is running out of people to talk to.

These days, the best way to get in front of people who are looking for a business opportunity is to use the internet. By getting in front of people who are looking actively seeking a way to make money from home, or who are researching different network marketing companies to join, you will be able to increase your sphere of influence beyond your warm market and have people contact you.

The best way to build any network marketing company these days is a combination of online and offline strategies. By combining today’s technology to reach your market, and the personal touch of talking to them in person after they have expressed an interest in working with you is really the best way to build a profitable home based business.

I chose not to build the Isagenix business, but I did like the products. Isagenix is one of several quality shakes I enjoy with my family.





Source by Rebecca C Ness