Is The Dyson Hot The Perfect Space Heater?

When consumers go online searching for information about space heaters they often add the term “best” or “reviews” to the search phrase. Rarely, if ever, does anyone use the word “perfect” to search for anything unless they’re cooking hard boiled eggs.

Although the maker of the Dyson Hot doesn’t claim it’s perfect, you would expect something costing roughly 5 to 6 times more than the average space heater to at least come close.

So what makes the Dyson Tower Fan so extraordinary?



According to the manufacturer the “Air Multiplier uses an airfoil-shaped ramp to amplify the airflow 16 times to create a blast of smooth air without the unpleasant buffeting caused by spinning blades.”

This unique air foil design is not only eye catching but allows for easy cleaning and renders the heating surfaces cool to the touch – a plus if you have children or pets. For additional safety the heater automatically shuts itself off if accidentally tipped over.

The 23″ tall Dyson Hot also features a 360º oscillating motion and tilts back by varying degrees to aim the heat where you want it. And if blinking, beeping LED lights found on other heaters drive you crazy, you’ll appreciate the soft, quiet glow of the digital display.

The thermostat adjusts up or down in one degree increments and the air speed is set in a range of 1 – 10. Both functions are controlled by a remote which cleverly attaches to the top of the unit for easy locating when not in use.

What makes the Dyson Blade-less Heater Fan so ordinary?



The biggest limitation any space heater faces is heat output. Since most household electric circuits are limited to 15 amps, the Dyson can safely draw only 12.5 amps, or a maximum 1500 watts – the same as most other portable heaters.

To compensate for this, the Dyson employs their unique Air Multiplier which, according to the sales literature, draws in 5 gallons of air per second. I’ve never seen air flow expressed as gallons per second, but in marketing terms 5 gallons probably sounds more impressive than two thirds of a cubic foot.

The two most prevalent complaints about space heaters in general are noise and too little heat.

Judging by the 70 or so reviews I’ve read, complaints about noise still occur, but usually only when the heater’s airflow is set at 10 – its highest level. So if noise is a problem, you might want to think twice about buying a heater you’ll be annoyed with whenever you turn it all the way up.

The too little heat complaint is usually the result of a mismatch between the heater and the room size. Fifteen hundred watt heaters, including the Dyson, are most effective when used in rooms no larger than 200 square feet.

Too little heat can also imply too little heat for the money. Although there are fewer complaints of this nature against the Dyson than you would imagine, anyone who willingly pays $400 for a space heater is looking for cachet as much as heat.





