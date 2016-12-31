Is Beech Wood the Best Choice for Furniture?

Typically some furniture and children’s toys are made from beech wood. It is a beautiful wood, light colored with a great grain. It is not the easiest wood for craftsman to work with, which is why there is perhaps slightly less beech furniture than other hard wood furniture. However, if you know how to work it, it is usually well worth the effort and time it takes to do so. The resultant furniture will be a beautiful light colored piece that will fit well in any room.

Unlike another light wood sometimes used for cabinet making, pine wood, beech has a couple of added advantages which in many ways gives beech furniture the edge over pine furniture. It is odorless. If you are bothered by wood smells, or if you prefer not to have a wood smell in your bedroom or living room yet you still want light colored furniture then beech furniture may be more to your liking. Pine wood is also very soft wood. It is easily dented and damaged. As such, it is not always the ideal choice for furniture that is likely to get a lot of use or for children’s rooms especially if they play in their bedrooms a lot-unless it is finished in such a way that actually hardens the wood.

There are some instances, however, when beech wood furniture is not the best choice. By nature, beech wood is very absorbent. It soaks up moisture a lot, thus it makes sense that it is not idea for either outdoor furniture or to use in locations where the air is very damp and humid. It will swell up, making cupboard doors very difficult to close for example. Unless you live in a relatively dry location you may not want to use beech wood. It is also not recommended for kitchens or bathrooms for the same reasons. Even on an outdoor patio, unless you are sure the furniture will not get wet or be exposed to damp morning or evening air, you should not use it.

Even with the limitations on beech furniture, you will find that a beech wardrobe, beech dresser or other beech furniture can be a fantastic addition to any room. Its fresh light color and durability make it ideal to use for bedroom or living room furniture, as well as for a dining table and chair set. Providing the area is not subject to dampness, your beech furniture should last a long time.





Source by Susan L. West