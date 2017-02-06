IQ of Celebrities – True Or False? Know the Truth

When we are on a quest to improve our IQs, we may also feel eager to find out the IQ of celebrities. Some of us are in awe of celebs and would like to believe if they really have high or above average IQs or are they just giving sound bytes to the media based on their efficient PR. There are many well-known personalities who have been always known for their IQ. Some were born intelligent while others gained IQ with their stardom. Here are some of the famous personalities with high IQ:

Famous Emmy Award winner actor, James Wood is known to have IQ score of 180. He has starred in famous movies like Ghosts of Mississippi and Once Upon a Time in America. When he was studying, he had scored 779 in the math section of SAT and a whopping 800 in the verbal section. He is a member of Mensa (high IQ society).

Bill Gates, the chairman of Microsoft and is also one of the wealthiest person in the world. He has an IQ of 160. At the age of 13, he was into computer programming. Even though he dropped out from Harvard University in the year 1975, there was no stopping; Bill and his friend Paul Allen ventured to create the software giant, Microsoft.

Quentin Tarantino, the director of popular movies like Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill is also a very smart and talented actor, screenwriter, cinematographer and producer. He is a member of Mensa and has an IQ score of 160. He was also a school dropout.

Sharon Stone, the beautiful actress from Basic Instinct had claimed to be a member of the Mensa. She is known to have an IQ of 154.

Steve Martin an actor, writer, producer and musician by profession has won Emmy Awards and Grammy Awards. He is a member of Mensa and has an IQ of 142.

Madonna, the sensational pop star has also starred in 22 films. She had left her hometown Michigan in the year 1977 only to pursue her singing career. She has an IQ of 140.

The famous pop singer, Shakira, who had hit the top of the charts with songs Whenever Wherever, Hips Don’t Lie and many others, has an IQ of 140.

Geena Davis, an actress, producer, writer has an IQ of 140. She starred in many movies such as The Long Kiss Good night and Beetlejuice. She has also won an Oscar award for her performance in The Accidental Tourist. She is a member of Mensa and has an IQ of 140.

Apart from these, there are many others such as Dolph Lundgren – IQ of 160, Dennis Miller – IQ of 135, Jodie Foster -132 Nicole Kidman – 132 and Michael Jackson – 115. It is a known fact that IQ score of 120 to 130 is considered very remarkable. However, an IQ score of 130 and above is considered excellent and very few people make it to this bracket.

Even though many celebrities are known to be a part of high IQ societies such as Mensa, there is hardly any proper evidence about the same. For instance, it is known to many people that Sharon Stone was a member of Mensa; however in the year 2002, she had revealed that had never been associated as a member with Mensa. On the contrary, she claims to have attended Mensa school; however an official from Mensa clarified that were no Mensa schools during the 1960s when Stone was studying.

On the internet one can find plenty of information about high IQ celebrities. However, there is no proof whatsoever to prove that the facts mentioned on various websites are genuine. Many celebrities take undue advantage by mentioning about their IQ publicly to show how smart they are in addition to their talent that they exhibit professionally.





Source by Mat Brown