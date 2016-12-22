InstaWhite – Teeth Whitening Review

If you’re tired of looking at your dull and yellow teeth, then you should try InstaWhite. InstaWhite is a professional strength at-home teeth whitening treatment that is formulated to whiten your teeth and give you a beautiful smile in just minutes per day.

My problem has been that I’ve long been a smoker and continue to drink a few cups of coffee each day. Without question these habits have had a negative effect on my teeth. Over the years I have noticed that my teeth have become yellow, so after researching online for a few teeth whitening products I’ve decided to write an InstaWhite review.

When I ordered the product it took just a few days for it to arrive. The packaging was attractive and it contained product information, a supply of pro-strength whitening gel, custom comfort-tech mouth trays, a convenient tray container case, and instructions. After reading the brochure, I followed the instructions and put InstaWhite to the test.

To use Insta White, you need to apply the gel to the mouth trays. Then you insert an upper and lower tray into your mouth and bite down on them and wait just a few minutes. After the first couple of uses, I did notice an improvement in the color of my teeth. They appeared brighter and whiter, so I continued using it. After about three and a half weeks, the smoking and coffee stains on my teeth seemed to have almost but disappeared.

The product information for InstaWhite suggested that you can whiten your teeth up to 8 shades. While I didn’t notice an 8 shade improvement, I can honestly say that I had achieved a 4-5 shade improvement after just three weeks, which was a great improvement for me.

What I liked best about Insta White, was that it removed surface stains, it whiten by deep cleaning, and it penetrated everyday stain build-up from my teeth. It was like having a professional dentist whiten my teeth without the several hundred dollars in costs. Best of all, the product didn’t contain glycerine, which is found in some of the more common teeth whiteners. Glycerine has been known to cause tooth sensitivity and irritation to the gums. Furthermore, you can rest easy knowing that there’s an ingredient in the formula that helps with cavity prevention which is a big plus also.

As you know, having discoloured yellow teeth can sometimes be an embarrassment, especially when you’re with your friends and family. Whiter teeth can produce a healthier smile which translates into more confidence.

So, if you’re serious about getting a professional whiter smile at-home without the expensive cost of a dentist, then you should consider the InstaWhite teeth whitening system. This has been my Insta White review.





Source by Bob Martens