Have you ever thought about your safety during welding? One of the most important aspects of welding is safety. Are you out there looking for a way to protect yourself from flashes, burns, and sparks, ultraviolet and infrared rays? Then you don’t have to look any further. The Instapark ADF Series GX-350S Welding Helmet Review has a solution for you.

The Instapark ADF Series GX-350S Welding Helmet comes packed with features that guarantee your safety. These include:

The Auto-Darkening Filter

With this feature, your eyes are well protected from any damage since only enough amount of light will be provided and absorbed. It also significantly reduces the need to flip the welding helmet up and down between torch placements, this will greatly help in boosting productivity by reducing the stop and start time unlike other passive lenses in welding helmets.

Optical Clarity

You won’t miss a moment during welding; the finer details you need to keep in mind are well taken care of. With this helmet, you are assured optimum optical clarity since it is equipped with improved optics for 1/2/1/3 denomination this significantly reduces the possibility of eye fatigue.

Solar- Powered

You don’t need to worry yourself anymore about power or recharge period. The Instapark ADF Series GX-350S Welding Helmet comes fully equipped with a built-in solar panel and one replaceable CR2032 battery; this means a longer period of nonstop usage.

Ergonomic Design

The appearance matters, in fact, it is the first thing we use in judging something. This helmet has it all, made of lightweight composite materials; the ADF GX-350S features a custom fit made.Easy to move around wearing it and a greatly reduced possibility of fatigue. What else will you be looking for?

Large Viewing Area

You wouldn’t be happy turning your head around now and then during welding. We are talking about a whopping 3.5″ * 1.375″ giving you a full view of your welding area coupled with Variable shade adjustment #9#13 and a resting shade of #4.This will surely make your work easier and time-saving.

The Benefits

• A large viewing area that contributes to efficiency during welding



• It is relatively economical putting into account its price



• Highly sensitive due to its auto dark component thus safety for the eyes



• The reduced stop and start time boosts productivity

The Disadvantages

• Lack of buttons to control or adjust the darkening



• May not fit correctly if you put on the welders cap

Overall this welding helmet will ultimately provide you with the value of your money. Backed up with a two-year warranty you investment is secured. The helmet is worth investing in. Be assured of enjoying its service.





