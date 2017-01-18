Image Treadmills Review

For busy individuals, going to the gym takes a lot of time and effort. However, career-minded individuals know the importance of health, especially of cardio respiratory exercise. Jogging increases the endurance level of both heart and lungs. That is why most people prefer the convenience of treadmills as a good alternative for outdoor jogging. One of the products of ICON Health and Fitness, the largest health and fitness equipment company, Image Treadmills let you enjoy a healthy outdoor activity in the comforts of your own home.

ICON has been a pioneer manufacturer of state-of-the-art health and fitness equipment for more than 31 years. It has spread its market to more than 9 locations around the world. The brainchild of Scott Waterson and Gary Stevenson, ICON started as Weslo in 1977 importing kitchen wares and marble products from the Far East. It was the company’s acquisition of ProForm in 1988 which catapulted them into the health and fitness business.

ICON is the producer of popular, high performance fitness products such as NordicTrack, FreeMotion Fitness, ProForm, Weider, HealthRider, EPIC, Image, iFit and Weslo and licenses Reebok and Gold’s Gym brands. Image Treadmills might be one of ICON’s lesser known product, but it does not mean they are of inferior quality. This mid price range product offers a variety of good features that can help you target your fitness goal, providing you with a good value for your money.

Image Treadmills have a wide 20 inch by 55 inch running surface and a folding feature which helps you maximize space altogether. The Image 12.0 Q is iFit technology compatible, allowing you to program your workouts using the Internet and CDs. The Image Advanced 1400 Treadmill has a warranty includes 3 years motor, 2 years parts and 1 year labor; much better than the normally 90-day warranty of other Image Treadmill models.

Image Treadmills offer a range of entry level to mid range machines, each one designed according to your preference and need.





