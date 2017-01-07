Ice Jewelry Store Review

I recently stumbled across an online jewelry store called Ice, and was amazed at all the beautiful pieces of jewelry they were offering for such affordable prices! Being the research-a-holic that I am, I decided to read up on all the reviews I could find about this store before making my purchase, and am definitely glad that I did! Many of the reviews seemed contradictory at first glance, but upon further research, a pattern emerged. I’m writing this article to share with you all the good, bad, and ugly details I found out from doing my research on Ice.com

The Good:



Ice.com really does offer unique, beautiful jewelry for a fraction of the price you might expect to pay. (However, read “the ugly” section of this article for a warning about that!) They offer free shipping for orders over $150, and almost every review I’ve read said delivery was quick and painless. (And many orders came even sooner than expected!) The jewelry always seemed to arrive promptly and in great condition, and in beautiful packaging. Ice.com also offers many flexible payment options, which is nice for those people that can’t afford to pay a lump sum all at once!

The Bad:



One thing that kept coming up during my research on Ice.com reviews was trouble with their customer service. In fact, this almost dissuaded me from even purchasing from Ice.com, as we all know how important good customer service is. However, upon further review, it looks like most of the complaints were from people that were trying to return items after the 30-day grace period, or people who didn’t read the “fine print” before purchasing. It seems as though Ice.com customer service may not “technically” be in the wrong, they never seemed to go above and beyond with satisfying their customers or ever consider bending their rules either. So my suggestion if you decide to buy from Ice.com is to read the fine print of their terms carefully before purchasing, and if you are not happy with your item, to call within their 30-day return policy.

The Ugly:



Finally, it seems that while everyone raved about the quality of their gold, silver, and gemstone products, their diamond pieces were not as gushed over. In fact, based on the reviews, it looks like most of the diamond pieces they offer are of the i1-i2 types, with some even in the i3 classification. For those of you that don’t know much about diamonds, these are the lower class of diamonds. While on the one hand, offering these lower-class diamonds allows Ice.com to offer their jewelry at a fraction of the price of other jewelers, buyers should be aware the their items may not be as sparkly or shiny as diamonds from a higher class.

Overall, I would recommend Ice.com for anyone looking for unique, affordable jewelry, but not for those who are looking for “higher-class” diamonds or jewelry of that nature. A good analogy might be that Ice.com is similar to shopping at Target versus Prada or Gucci. It’s all a matter of quality versus price or designer versus selection and convenience. It just depends what you are looking for! But if jewelry stores like Tiffany’s or Bluenile are out of your budget, Ice.com could be a great alternative and is worth checking out!





Source by Lily Tyler