I Too Had A Love Story – Book Review

I Too Had A Love Story is the debut novel of young Indian author Ravinder Singh. What makes a love story truly exceptional is the honesty of it and Ravin exemplifies this with this brilliant piece of work. The USP of this book is the honesty with which it is written – a tale of true yet painful love. It touched a chord deep within my heart and also that of readers worldwide. It has gone on to become a national bestseller with thousands of copies in print.

One always remembers that first touch, that first kiss, that first of every relationship. All this has been captured very beautifully by the author. While reading it one can almost feel the emotions that are penned down in the book and honestly I was close to tears by the time I reached the end of I Too had a Love Story.

I too had a love story starts with a reunion of four college friends who are meeting each other after a long time. Like all male discussions, the topics ends up on girls and each of the four friends discuss their future plans on the girl of their dreams. After the reunion though, Ravin sees an ad of a matrimonial site and inspired by the discussions registers on the same on an impulse. And as fate would have it, he ends up talking to a girl named Khushi. And even though, both of them don’t meet for a long time, their friendship starts over the phone and soon blossoms into love after many late night chats and phone calls. The beauty in which the author captures these conversations is commendable and makes one smile after every page.

The story continues forward when both of them meet for the first time and then take their relationship onto the next level. Readers of this book are bound to fall in love with the two main characters and the sweet and cute conversations between them. I too had a love story is one that is filled with pure innocence and that is what makes it even more special.

The climax of the story is one that will move you to tears. I will not reveal the climax but it is commendable in the way in which the author touches those painful chords inside all of us. I too had a love story is definitely a must read book for every person who has been in love and especially for those who have loved and lost someone special. I Too Had A Love Story is a must read book for everyone!





Source by Amandeep Kohli