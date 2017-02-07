Hybrid Diamonds Or Diamond Stimulants – Which is Better?

Diamond stimulants have been around for many years. In fact, the common simulated diamonds have been available in the market today for many years now. In 1998, a more brilliant diamond was introduced. It is hard like the diamonds since it can also cut glass but still, mined diamonds are the best.

Hybrid diamonds came into the industry several years ago and since the, it has gained worldwide acceptance. The hybrid variety consisted of small diamond crystals which were aligned to form one diamond. Such creation became the flawless diamond simulant and with modern technological advancements, jewelry lovers craved for more. Most simulated diamonds were off-white in color while the hybrid versions can be easily created to have the same color as the mined diamonds. Aside from that, hybrid diamonds are more affordable since the production cost is quite low. The hybrid variety is F-G graded, durable, good quality, and possesses nearly the same color as the mined ones.

With the combination of non-precious cores and man made crystals, diamond hybrids feel and look like real diamonds. A patented process is used to manufacture diamond hybrids. The infused layer will not disconnect or peel and so the diamonds are of good quality. Through the FCVA-Ion Jet Beam Diamond Seeding, crystal seeds are implanted. A real diamond layer will grow inside the core. The patented process is not expensive and so the hybrids are more affordable. It would be best to purchase diamond hybrids that were cut in Israel since diamond cutters there are well known for their skills. By choosing diamond hybrids sold in quality settings, you can witness the diamond’s unmatched brilliance. If you want, you can also get the colored varieties like blue, cognac, lavender, purple, gold, yellow, and pink.

So, are you going for the hybrid variety or will you choose the other diamond simulants? Simulated diamonds are bright and shiny but they are nothing compared to mined diamonds. Their specific gravity, refractive index, hardness, and weight are not even close to real diamonds. True diamonds came from carbon which was subjected to extreme pressure and suffocating heat deep down the Earth. Later on, it became diamond crystals.

Most of today’s simulated diamonds came from synthetic, minerals, and glass; they are marketed in various names like white corundum, yttrium aluminum garnet, rhinestones, strontium titanate, and gadolinium gallium garnet. Fine quality simulated diamond jewelries are usually sold in attractive settings. They are sold in different price ranges under $100 to about $500 per carat. Today, many couples choose simulated diamonds for their special occasions because it is much affordable and with proper care, the jewelries can last for a long time.

Whether you go for the hybrid diamonds or the diamond simulants, you can still get great value for your money. It’s now up to you to choose the design and setting of the diamond jewelries. If the simulated varieties are still expensive for you, you can always choose the hybrid diamonds. Search for the perfect diamond jewelry online or in local stores.





Source by C Phillips