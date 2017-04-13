Womens cargo pants come back into fashion as trendy womens clothing items regularly for a number of reasons. They’re comfortable, useful — hello, pockets! — and most of all, versatile! Thanks to all of these appealing factors, cargos are once again one of the top womens pants trends for fall.

Sure, baggy womens cargo pants are probably best saved for weekend errand-running. But different cuts and styles can be dressed up or down with other trendy womens clothing, much like other kinds of womens pants. Here are some ideas on how to wear womens cargo pants different ways.

Casual Look 1 — Cute and Comfortable: If you’re going for a basic casual look, any womens pant cut style will do for your womens cargo pants. Pick a nice, soft pair and match it up with other laid-back, but trendy womens clothing items like a loose, striped sweater and ballet flats. Loop a long scarf around your neck several times for a cozy feel.

Casual Look 2 — Trendy Tomboy: Here, you’ll need to pick a pair of womens cargo pants cut more like regular womens pants, preferably in a slim cut. The idea is to look slightly tomboyish, but not sloppy.

Top your womens pants with other trendy womens clothing items meant to emulate menswear, but again, fitted for women. Try a close-fitting plaid shirt, for instance, a beanie cap, and oxford shoes or canvas sneakers. Add a couple of pieces of simple jewelry for a more feminine touch.

Dressy Look 1 — Pretty Professional: If you work somewhere that allows relatively trendy womens clothing in the dress code, you’re in luck. Womens cargo pants work here, although, once again, you need a pair cut like regular womens pants.

Now dress them up like you would other womens pants, with trendy womens clothing items like high heels and a pretty blouse or crisp button-down shirt. Keep everything form-fitting by adding a slim cardigan instead of a boxy jacket.

Dressy Look 2 — Sequined Siren: A clubby look with womens cargo pants requires, again, cargos cut more like regular womens pants. A fitted regular-length version will work, as will capri-length cargo pants.

Pair these up with more trendy womens clothing that you’d normally wear with a skirt or cute womens pants, like a sequined tank top. Pair everything with high-heels, a small purse like a clutch, and dangly earrings. It’s the accessories here which will really take the look from comfy to cool.

If you’re going to take on the womens cargo pants trend, you may want to dip your toes into the water with an affordable pair of womens pants. Luckily, there are many online resources that offer trendy womens clothing in a wide range of sizes, at good prices.





Source by Anne Stanton