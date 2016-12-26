How to Tell Authentic Coach Handbags From Fake Coach Purses

Online shopping has brought great opportunities to us to be able to buy the items we want and need at a great prices. It is too bad that with all good things people find a way to take advantage of others.

Selling Coach products online is a huge business. If you are looking to purchase a Coach product online, you need to do your homework before making your purchase. You need to be sure the money you are paying is for an authentic Coach purse not a fake coach purse.

Here are some tips to help you buy the real deal.

Tip #1: C Pattern Design

If your purse is the ‘c’ or ‘cc’ style stitching you will be able to use this pattern to inspect for authenticity. Look at the purse to check for the following.

a. The c pattern should go straight up and down.



b. The pattern will be centered on the front and back panel of the purse.



c. The seam will go straight through ‘c’ or ‘cc’ pattern not cutting off letters.



d. Look at a few photos online of the c pattern on the style of purse you are looking to purchase.

There should be a consistency with the pattern.

Tip #2: Leather Label with Serial Number

There is a serial number that exists in the majority of the real Coach purses that begins with ‘No’ that is located on the inside sewn in leather label. On some of the smaller authentic purse sizes there is not a leather tag. These styles would include the clutch, swingback, and the mini. I have also seen fakes that have the sewn in label starting with a No followed by a serial number. However, when you compare the fake label to the real one the quality of leather and imprinting is obvious which is real. The words on the label should also be in all-caps.

Tip #3: Know the Real Deal

I would suggest you visit retailers of real Coach stores to begin to teach yourself what an authentic Coach purse looks and feels like. Pay attention to the look and feel of the leather, lining, zipper, stitching and leather tag. As you become more familiar with the real Coach handbags, you will recognize a fake easier.

Tip #4: Poor Craftsmanship – Leather is Pieced Together

View the stitching on the purse. Stitches that are different in width or have threads coming out of the seam are a great way to spot a knockoff. In a real Coach handbag the stitching is impeccable.

Tip #5: Coach Style

In order to be an authentic Coach handbag it must be a Coach style. This one can be a bit tricky since Coach releases new styles throughout the year. I see the Internet as a great way to help you determine if the style you are looking at is a real style. Ask your question in a forum or blog and learn from others.

Tip #6: Zipper

Inspect the zipper of the purse. On a poor Coach knockoff, you can simply tell the difference by a looking at the zipper. A Coach purse will use a zipper with the engraving ‘YKK.’ Look for the engraving. If you are still not sure, zip the purse a few times to see how smoothly the purse zips.

Tip #7: C not G

I think this one should go without saying but it bears to mention since it must be working on some people. The Coach brand starts with a ‘c’ not a ‘g.’ It is unbelievably silly to me but some Coach knockoffs have the stitching of a ‘g’ or ‘gg’ not a ‘c’ or ‘cc.’

Tip #8: Packaging

I have seen some auctions with pictures of purses with plastic wrapped handles. To my knowledge this would also be a sign of a fake Coach purse.

Tip #9: Read the About Us Section or Seller Info



Retail websites that just do not say which they are selling are normally selling fakes. Read about the retailer. Do a Google search on the retailer to see if people are happy with the service.

If you are looking to buy on ebay, purchase from someone who has a great track record for selling Coach purses. eBay does not permit sellers to sell fakes and monitors this problem, but sellers can still slip through the cracks.

Do your homework so you can enjoy an authentic Coach purse at a great price. Happy shopping!





Source by Betty Baylor