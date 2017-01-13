How to Store Electronic Equipment

These days, electronic equipment is in almost every place you look, and is used at all times of the day. Electronics are not only used for fun but are also relied upon by industries and businesses. If you intend to place any electronic item into long term storage, there are a number of considerations you need to take into account if you want them to come out in the same condition you left them in. The following are a set of tips to help you achieve this.

Before putting your items into storage you should clean them well, removing dust and dirt, as they can scratch and damage your electronics.

Be sure to remove all of the cables and connections from the equipment and place them in a separate compartment. Doing this will save the devices from the potential damage caused by tugging or pulling on the wires. These cables should then be put into groups in relation to their respective appliances and coiled in circles. Each coil should then be bound together strongly so that they do not come loose. Make sure to label the coils with some tape so that they can be easily identified at a later date.

To prevent your electronics attracting dust, cover them with cotton or towels. It is a mistake to use plastic, since it does not allow air to circulate and therefore leads to the collection of moisture and mold. This is particularly troublesome in locations with a high level of humidity.

Always make sure to take out any batteries as this prevents them leaking and causing damage. Also do not leave empty space within a box you have packed as equipment can be damaged during transportation. As with batteries you should take out any disks from the appropriate device.

Extra special care should be given to any electronic item which contains glass such as a scanner or screen. Polystyrene or bubble wrap is suitable for this purpose. Lastly, put labels on all of your boxes and stack them based on their weight. It is obviously better to have the heavier boxes at the bottom.





Source by Peter Drake Jenkins