How to Spot a CASIO Watch Fake – Don’t Get Ripped Off!

The CASIO Computer Company was founded in Tokyo, Japan in 1946 and for more than 60 years has produced the highest quality electronics products in the industry. Known for products such as calculators, PDAs, Cameras and audio equipment, but for many consumers, their best known products on the market are the extremely popular CASIO Watches.

With popularity comes imitation, and today’s market is inundated with knock-off and notable fakes.

When shopping online for CASIO Watches, you should keep a few things in mind:

Try CASIO’s website first – see what they offer directly from the company and it can help you narrow your further searches.

Only shop at reputable online stores – look for Warranty Information on the store’s site.

If shopping at an online auction site, ensure that the seller has positive comments and feedback on the products they sell – while there are no guarantees of the seller’s business conduct, it is a good way to gauge the general quality of their products and services.

No matter what type of site it is, the seller should have pictures of their CASIO Watches – compare those pictures to the ones on the official CASIO Watches website.

All CASIO Watches come with CASIO printed on the face and on the back, usually in small letters. Also, the full or partial model number of the watch. *Sometimes several similar watches will use the same back and only the first part of the shared general model number is printed – pictures provided by sellers should reflect that.

When shopping in public, you should always go to an established jeweler or major department store. But, let’s say that you are going to stop by a watch seller’s kiosk in your local shopping centre or an open-air market; there are some things to look for when browsing:

Just as with online shopping, ensure you inspect the watch and its case for official markings.

* Ensure that CASIO is on the face and back of the watch as well as the full or partial model number of the watch.

* Ensure that the model number matches official CASIO Watches model numbers – this may take a little pre-planning and research on your part, but it’s worth it not to purchase a fake CASIO.

* Look on the back side of the watch’s box – next to the barcode there should be a model number that matches the model of the watch. – Beware a watch that is in the wrong box or has no box at all.

* A fake CASIO will also show signs of poor workmanship. – Closely inspect the watch for rough edges, discoloration, offset or odd looking text on the watch’s face as well as the quality of the band and clasp. You should also test the brightness of the dial as many fake CASIO Watches will have a noticeably dimmer face than a true CASIO watch

Trust your gut; if it looks wrong, it probably is.





Source by Lance Dona