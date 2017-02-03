How to Sell More by Making Your Products Exclusive

In times of hardship many businesses fail to sell more products; because the economy is just so tough internet businesses still fail even though they have less overhead than an offline business. In order to overcome this barrier and sell more, one can make their product exclusive therefore increasing the chances of surviving regardless of the state of the economy. Exclusive products attract different people at different levels. A prime example of this is seen where people of class spend money regardless of the state of the economy because of the status of the product.

If the product is presented as exclusive then more people, especially from the middle class and lower income markets are willing to spend more if they believe they are getting a product which is exclusive. It all depends on the pricing of the product. It must be well priced enough to still get the sale. A good example of this is cars. Most of us would relish the opportunity to drive a BMW but realistically could probably only afford a Chevy. This is because there is a status attached to driving a BMW whereas in reality its parts and pieces may not actually differ very much to other cars.

It is possible for you to develop an awareness of your own products or internet business in the same or similar fashion to BMW, who have created a class consciousness about the cars they trade. How is this possible? Including the exciting details about the product you are marketing is a good way of doing this. An excellent opportunity for this is seen in affiliate marketing where you have the chance to promote your product on a pre-sell page and sell more. You can begin to generate a sense of exclusivity in your product by the way you package and promote it on your website whilst everyone else is using the same replicated affiliate website. You can separate your product from others by finding different ways to present to the public what makes your product unique instead of saying the same things others are saying.

Unique things eventually become exclusive so present your features in a way that will give them a luxurious feel. Invest a lot of time putting forward the details of the distinct attributes of your product and so the more people read the more real it becomes to them and this will make you to sell more. This is the reason as to why you see long sales pitches on web pages because copywriters know that it is going to be fresh and exciting to the reader although it may be boring to those who have read over it again and again.

Those who are very class conscious are just waiting to be persuaded into spending more for your product and hearing why they should do so because spending more than their budget gives them a better feeling since they know what they are getting is exclusive compared to their peers. This viral marketing strategy is very successful; you will discover that when you deal from the point of exclusivity and class consciousness your conversion rate greatly increases.





Source by Christiana Benson