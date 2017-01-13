How to Select Between a Hard Mattress Or a Soft Mattress For a Good Night Sleep

There are no end of choices if you are looking to purchase a mattress. There are hard mattresses, soft mattresses, semi-soft mattresses and semi-hard mattresses. Of course, the bottom line for all of us is that we want something comfortable to sleep on that is within our budget to purchase.

Many people feel that soft is the best way to go; they get the mental picture of ‘sleeping on a cloud’, however, soft mattresses, while nice and soft like a cloud might be, are quite bad for the back. They cause a fair bit of pain to the top part of your back as they do not have enough support to them. If you already have back problems, or if you are pregnant, then you will want to take note that whatever mattress you get does not cause or aggravate back pain of any kind.

Hard mattresses are often considered to be better for the back. But what you should know is that if the mattress is too firm and hard this is also bad for the back too; the only difference is that it causes lower back pain instead of the higher back pain that soft mattresses cause.

So to get the right mattress you will have to find a happy medium. You should not get either the softest or the firmest mattress; something in between is the best. As far as whether the semi-soft mattress or the semi-hard mattress is the right one for you, you will have to try and see. Different people’s bodies are different and what is right for one person is not necessarily right for another.

Memory foam mattresses do have their advantages, and they are often advertised as being the best if you have back pain problems. You can get either a high density memory foam mattress or a lower density one; the best would probably be the four pound density memory foam mattress. A number of people have found that they sleep better on mattresses that have less foam density. Another good thing is that this type of mattress costs less than a high density one.





Source by Bruce Victor